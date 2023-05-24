Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises issue of Khalistan separatists in talks with Australian Prime Minister Albanese | India is blooming

New Delhi/Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of attacks on Hindu temples and the activities of Khalistani elements in Australia during his talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, and also said the two sides had decided to concentrate on the negotiations. on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to strengthen economic ties.

In his statement to the media after the holding of the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi described the bilateral relationship in cricket language – of entering T20 mode.

On the issue of attacks on temples, he said: “Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements – we have again discussed the issue. Today”.

“We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Albanese for the action that has already been taken and said the Australian Prime Minister “has once again assured me today that he will also take strong action against such elements at the coming”.

He said that during their meeting, the two sides talked about taking the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decade and held detailed discussions on the scope of cooperation in new areas. .

About the CECA, he said: “Last year, the Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement between India and Australia came into force. Today we have decided to focus on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement – this will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues of cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi said the two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation in mines and critical minerals and identified areas for cooperation and in the renewable energy sector.

The two parties have set up a working group on green hydrogen and have also signed a partnership agreement on migration and mobility, which will help strengthen people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his announcement made at yesterday’s community event regarding the opening of a new Indian Consulate in Brisbane, just as Australia announced the opening of a new Consulate in Bengaluru.

Addressing the intensifying bilateral relationship, the Prime Minister said he was visiting Australia within two months of Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to India, and this was their sixth meeting in the last year.

“This reflects the depth of our global relationships, the convergence of our viewpoints and the maturity of our ties.

“In the parlance of cricket, our ties have gone into T20 mode,” he said, to smiles all around.

“Our democratic values ​​are the foundation of our ties. Our relationships are based on mutual trust and respect. The Australian Indian community is a living bridge between our countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the scope of their bilateral relationship is also related to regional stability, peace and global well-being, and referred to their participation in the Quad Summit in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Modi has also invited Prime Minister Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year which would also give them the opportunity to see the Diwali celebrations in India.

Prime Minister Albanese, in his remarks, said the fact that the two leaders are meeting for the sixth time highlights the strength of the bilateral relationship.

Referring to his visit to India in March for the annual Australia-India Leaders’ Summit, he said the meeting then focused on the main pillars of the relationship: trade, investment and business cooperation; Defense and security cooperation; Climate and energy cooperation; And interpersonal ties.

“During our bilateral meeting today, Prime Minister Modi and I continued to build on these pillars.”

“We reiterated our shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year.”

Prime Minister Albanese said renewable energy was central and an important topic of their discussions.

“I am pleased that we have just witnessed the signing of the Terms of Reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Task Force.

“The working group will include Australian and Indian renewable hydrogen experts and will report to the Australia-India Energy Ministerial Dialogue on opportunities for Australia and India. to cooperate in this important area of ​​renewable hydrogen,” he said.

(With UNI inputs)