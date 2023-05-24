ASEAN and Quad Inch draw closer

Australia was supposed to host the third in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) in Sydney on Wednesday May 24, but plans hit a snag when debt ceiling shenanigans in the US Congress forced President Joe Biden to interrupt his travels. short. Instead, the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last Sunday. Despite the abrupt schedule change, the Quad released an unprecedented detailed report joint statement on practical initiatives, such as the launch of the Quad Infrastructure Fellowship, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience and the Quad Investors Network. The four leaders also emphasized cooperation with regional institutions, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Australia was supposed to host the third in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) in Sydney on Wednesday May 24, but plans hit a snag when debt ceiling shenanigans in the US Congress forced President Joe Biden to interrupt his travels. short. Instead, the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last Sunday. Despite the abrupt schedule change, the Quad released an unprecedented detailed report joint statement on practical initiatives, such as the launch of the Quad Infrastructure Fellowship, the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience and the Quad Investors Network. The four leaders also emphasized cooperation with regional institutions, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Quad has had more than its share of twists and turns since it was launched in 2007 by the four countries to coordinate strategy and policies affecting the Indo-Pacific. In particular, the Quad has long struggled for acceptance in Southeast Asia, a region increasingly at the center of geopolitical competition. Some Southeast Asian countries may appreciate the Quads humanitarian program, including vaccine cooperation, disaster relief and other forms of humanitarian assistance. But there has also been a healthy dose of skepticism and discomfort with the Quads’ narrative of containing China. There are few geopolitical developments Southeast Asians are more concerned that their region will be caught in the maelstrom of superpower competition and will have to choose sides.

Lately, however, there seems to be a change in attitude, with the Southeast Asian political community becoming more open to the Quad. According to the State of Southeast Asia Survey 2023 released by the ASEAN Study Center, just over half of Southeast Asian experts surveyed said a stronger Quad would be a positive development for the region, with only 12% disagreeing . When asked what ASEAN-Quad cooperation would mean for the region, 69% consider the Quad to be beneficial to the region or complementary to ASEAN’s efforts to facilitate cooperation in Southeast Asia and beyond. of the. Surprisingly, only 10% of respondents are worried that engagement with the Quad will force ASEAN countries to choose sides, and not even 7% are worried that ASEAN-Quad cooperation will provoke China.

Why the shift in favor of Quad in Southeast Asia? Part of the answer is that the current version of the Quad is very different from its previous versions, when the group focused primarily on security strategy and the fight against China. Under the Biden administration, the focus on Quads has shifted to focus on providing regional public goods and services that are of great interest to Indo-Pacific countries, including global healthcare, climate policy , infrastructure, disaster response and education. By inserting ASEAN-friendly language into its vision, for example, free expression, open, prosperous and inclusive, the Quad has reframed its goal of exclusively countering China to a broader vision that appears to support ASEAN countries. ASEAN.

ASEAN’s longstanding distrust of the Quad stemmed from its genesis and early development in a context of geopolitical competition. Connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans in a single strategic vision and framing it as a grand struggle between democracy and autocracy has not gone down well in Southeast Asian countries, few of which are liberal democracies. western type.

While the original motive may have been to form a traditional security cadre, the reality within the Quad is that its members often had diverge national interests. In 2008, for example, then Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd decided that his country needed to change course, accept China and disengage from the Quad. Several years of inactivity followed until geopolitical changes, including China’s growing assertiveness in the region, led to the revival of the Quads in the final years of the Obama administration. Under the Trump administration, Washington’s vision of the Indo-Pacific and the Quad was essentially security-driven and targeted against Beijing.

Quads’ refocusing of safety on delivering practical and tangible benefits has been much better received in Southeast Asia, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Quad first changed its orientation. In fact, it was largely the pandemic that catalyzed the Quads’ shift to public health and other civilian policies, as the Biden administration feared China was successfully using vaccine diplomacy to bolster its links in the south of the world. Meanwhile, Washington has pursued the security aspects of Indo-Pacific policy, including defense and containment, through the new Australia-UK-US pact (known as AUKUS) and various bilateral relations, which liberated the Quad for civilian purposes. .

That said, there are limits to the willingness of Southeast Asian countries to engage with the Quad. Talks of expanding Quad membership to include regional countries such as the Philippines, a US ally that is expanding security ties with Japan, have been summarily dismissed. Such a move is widely seen as a threat to ASEAN unity and cohesion, and no member would risk offline.

Moreover, the Quads’ emphasis on political values, such as freedom and democracy, are difficult agendas for many Southeast Asian countries to fully support, given that few countries in the region are fully democratic. But the other heart of the Quads principles resonate with ASEAN countries: respect for the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force, objection to attempts unilateral changes to the status quo, freedom of navigation and overflight.

From the perspective of ASEAN countries, cooperation with the Quad brings several strategic advantages. First, Quad’s resources can go a long way in building the capacity of ASEAN members to deal with crises and challenges, such as future pandemics. Second, institutional cooperation can help ASEAN influence the strategic thinking of the Quads on the future of the Indo-Pacific. Third, ASEAN can help shape a division of labor between itself and the Quad.

For the Quad, cooperation with ASEAN will increase the visibility of elders in the Indo-Pacific region and give it more legitimacy to shape and nurture regional norms and rules. Perhaps most important at this stage of the Quads’ development, such cooperation will thwart suggestions that this grouping is merely a tool to contain China.

As ASEAN members work towards greater unity, cohesion and policy coordination in the region, a goal the group calls ASEAN centrality, some of them worry that the Quad’s policies could undermine their unity efforts. Indonesia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the group this year, has made it a top priority to implement the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, a policy document outlining the Indo-Pacific strategy of the band. Indonesia plans to organize a ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum which aims to strengthen collaboration with China, Quad countries and other external partners in infrastructure, business investment, digital economy and other areas. This diplomatic momentum opens a window for greater cooperation with the Quad, to the benefit of both parties.

The main question that remains is how to manage China’s perceptions of closer ASEAN-Quad relations. China remains cautious that the leading role of the United States in the region will be further enhanced by ASEAN-Quad cooperation.

To make China feel less threatened, ASEAN can adopt a phased Quad approach, selecting areas of cooperation that promise benefits not only for Southeast Asia and the Quad countries, but also for the China and other key partners, such as South Korea and the European Union. One such area could be helping manage technology supply chain issues, which have become an area of ​​strategic competition between Beijing and Washington. Here, Southeast Asia has the opportunity to cushion the impacts of sudden political changes on either side.

A gradual approach to ASEAN-Quad relations also means experimenting with different levels of institutional cooperation. This could involve inviting officials from the ASEAN Secretariat to Quad meetings, which would facilitate understanding of the Quad’s current and future plans. This could be followed by informal ASEAN-Quad consultations in one or two areas of particular interest to ASEAN members, such as energy security. The development of functional cooperation that can produce tangible and practical benefits for the region will be viewed more favorably, including by China, than political statements of high intent that only arouse suspicion.

In a strategic environment increasingly marked by an intensification of Sino-American competition, ASEAN has a key role to play in easing tensions. The Quad, for its part, indicated the importance of ensuring that all nations, large and small, continue to have a voice. As views across Southeast Asia shift towards a more positive view of the Quad, now is the time for the two blocs to seize the opportunity and move towards closer ASEAN cooperation. and the Quad.