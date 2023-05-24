How DeSantis’ allies plan to beat Trump in the 2024 presidential election





A key political group backing Ron DeSantiss’ presidential race is plotting a $100 million voter outreach campaign so big it plans to knock on the door of every possible DeSantis voter at least four times in New Hampshire, New Hampshire. Nevada and South Carolina and five times at kickoff. Iowa caucuses.

The effort is part of a field organizing operation that intends to hire more than 2,600 field organizers by Labor Day, an extraordinary number of people for even the best campaigns. financed.

Top officials from the pro-DeSantis group, a super PAC called Never Back Down, have provided their most detailed account yet of their battle plan to help Mr. DeSantis, whom they believe they can sell as the only contender to face. and winning the cultural struggles that are defining for the Republican Party in 2024.

The group said it expects to have an overall budget of at least $200 million, including more than $80 million to transfer from a former DeSantis state political account, for the daunting task of unseating the Governor of Florida in front of former President Donald J. Trump, who has established himself as the dominant early frontrunner.

Mr. DeSantis is set to enter the presidential race on Wednesday in a live audio chat on Twitter, and the super PAC’s huge cash reserves should be among the few advantages Mr. DeSantis has in the race.

The group already takes on many tasks often reserved for the campaign itself: obtaining endorsements in the first primary states, sending letters, organizing on campuses, running television commercials, collecting small donations for the campaign in a escrow account and work behind the scenes to build crowds for Governors events. Hiring is underway in 18 states, and officials said plans are underway to bring together various pro-DeSantis coalitions, such as for voters who are veterans or those focused on issues like abortion, firearms or agriculture.

No one has ever considered the scale of this organization or operation, let alone done, said Chris Jankowski, the group’s chief executive. It was never even imagined.

In Iowa, the group opened a training camp on the outskirts of Des Moines, codenamed the facility Fort Benning, after the former Army training outpost, with 189 graduates of an eight-day training program the first wave of an organizing army follow. Door-to-door starts Wednesday in New Hampshire.

The effort echoes the Camp Cruz that Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign set up near Des Moines.

As Mr. DeSantis prepared for his first campaign events as a declared candidate, his allies for the first time detailed the show of force they are mounting to advance their strategy to weed out Mr. Trump’s supporters.

At the head of super PAC DeSantis is Jeff Roe, a seasoned Republican strategist who was Mr. Cruzs’ campaign manager in 2016. In an interview, Mr. Roe described an ambitious political apparatus whose 2,600 organizers on the ground in the fall would be about double the peak of all Senator Bernie Sanders primary campaign staff in 2020.

Mr Roe also previewed some of the contrasts Never Back Down planned to draw with Mr Trump. He argued that Mr. Trump had avoided key fights that drive the Republican base and that Mr. DeSantis has led on, including on LGBTQ issues, schools and the fight against corporate America.

How to beat Trump? Mr. Roe said, underscoring Mr. DeSantis’ assertion on these cultural issues. Well, you beat Trump by beating Trump. And where Ron DeSantis beat Trump was doing what Republican voters want him to do most.

Mr. DeSantis has steadily lost ground so far in 2023 and trails Mr. Trump nationally in the polls by an average of 30 percentage points. And as the number of governors has shrunk, more and more candidates have entered the race, an ever-expanding field that could make the calculations even harder for Mr. DeSantis to unseat a former president with a large base. of loyalists.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, derided the group as Always Back Down, calling it a clown show of epic proportions.

If DeSantis runs his campaign the same way as his super PAC, hell will be one rude awakening, Mr. Cheung said.

In framing the 2024 race, Mr. Roe acknowledged that Mr. Trump has been the leader of a movement. But, according to Mr. Roes, it is only Mr. DeSantis who has the possibility of being the leader of the party and the movement.

That’s a key difference, he says. I don’t think people fundamentally understand that you can be the leader of a movement and not be the leader of your party. Ron DeSantis has the ability to be both. Trump no.

It’s a line Mr. DeSantis himself made last week during a private call with donors hosted by Never Back Down. He showcased the money he raised for state parties, including in New Hampshire.

Ultimately, politics is a team sport, Mr. DeSantis told donors, adding an oblique shot at Mr. Trump. You know, there are some who raise funds just for themselves.

Republican primary voters, Roe said, see the battle against the progressive left as an existential fight. He argues that Mr. DeSantis, not Mr. Trump, has led three fundamental issues in this fight: attacking corporate America, engaging with what is taught in schools, and dealing with changing standards and acceptance of sexual orientation and transgender medical care.

The clashes between the governors and Disney are about all three: fighting a big corporation over what started as a fight over classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. Mr Trump views the Disney battle as futile and has recently encouraged the company as it retaliated against Mr DeSantis.

Mr. Roe added that the intensity of the threat Republicans perceive to their way of life is what makes eligibility a bigger issue for the party in 2024, and what makes Mr. DeSantiss’s ability to fight these fights and win in Florida so attractive. .

It is a clear separation between the two candidates, he said.

Unlike a candidate campaign committee, which must adhere to strict caps for each donor, there is no limit to the amount a super PAC is allowed to raise.

And this one starts with unparalleled financial firepower. Never Back Down is set to start with about $120 million, $40 million he says he’s already raised and $80 million from Mr. DeSantis’ former state political committee, a sum equal to what the Jeb Bush’s super PAC spent in total in 2016.

But there are several legal obstacles to this financial freedom. People running super PACs are prohibited from discussing strategy with the candidate or campaign staff. Of course, if Mr. DeSantis disagrees with the decisions of the super PAC, he can always say so publicly and urge them to change course.

As a result, larger super PAC entities that have only been around for about 12 years have often essentially become independent vehicles to buy expensive television advertising. This model, however, is extremely inefficient. As the election approaches, the airwaves are congested and candidates are guaranteed, by law, far lower rates than super PACs. It’s one of the reasons the pro-DeSantis group plans to spend so much on its grassroots program, officials said, citing studies that show personal contact with voters has a far greater return on investment. .

That’s not to say we won’t do TV, it’s just that it’s not done very well, said Never Back Down COO Kristin Davison. We understand that in the first four states, peer-to-peer, neighbor-to-neighbor conversation and conversion is going to be extremely important.

Never Back Down’s strategists consulted with lawyers and studied precedent to see exactly how far the group can stretch the legal limits of the tasks it can perform without tripping over legal wires. An overlooked twist in election law is that PAC super advisers can move on to the campaign trail, so it’s possible entire Never Back Down departments could eventually join the DeSantis campaign.

The hand-in-glove efforts were on display during Mr. DeSantis’ recent trip to Iowa. After Mr. Trump called off a rally near Des Moines, the governor decided he wanted to participate in a last-minute event in the area. But it was not the governor’s staff who rushed to get people to the scene, but the super PAC employees, who, in conjunction with Mr. DeSantiss’ team, sent a flurry of text messages and calls to gather a crowd at Jethros BBQ that evening.

With about two hours’ notice, at a local pizzeria or barbecue, we had about 200 people turn up, DeSantis told donors on the call, which The New York Times listened to.

Although Mr. DeSantiss has professed an aversion to political consultants, especially those working around Washington, and has a habit of asking questions about what the people who work for him earn, his team named one of the Republican Party’s most famous consultants to oversee Never Back Down. .

Mr. Roe has become an unusual lightning rod, among DeSantis allies and rivals. His aggressive approach to both campaigning and business development was the subject of a recent Washington Post article that detailed his company’s efforts to suck ever more revenue, including from his political clients.

Mr. Trump himself is obsessed with Mr. Roe, who is the only political consultant he regularly talks about, according to people who have discussed the matter with the former president. Advisers tell him stories so regularly about the money spent on Mr. Roes losing campaigns that Mr. Trump has coined a nickname for him: the kiss of death.

Never Back Down has already spent more than $10 million on pro-DeSantis TV ads this spring. The early spending was the subject of doubt from some DeSantis allies because it coincided with a drop in the polls. But Never Back Down advisers defended the ads not just as supporting Mr DeSantis before he entered the race, but as part of a huge experiment including mail, text messaging and control groups to study what means of communication work against Mr. Trump.

Officials said voters were polled before and after in tens of thousands of interviews to determine the impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/24/us/politics/ron-desantis-2024-super-pac.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos