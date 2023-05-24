Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes 3-country tour and embarks for Delhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked for New Delhi on Wednesday after completing the final leg of his three-country trip. He was visiting Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. External Affairs Ministry Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi briefed on the conclusion of Prime Minister Modi’s 6-day three-country tour via Twitter.

“A successful three-country tour comes to an end! Prime Minister @narendramodi embarks for Delhi after a three-country visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, fostering stronger ties with partner countries,” said tweeted Bagchi. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday, as part of his three-country tour. In Sydney, together with Prime Minister Albanese, he spoke at a joint conference at Admiralty House in Sydney. At the conference, the Prime Minister raised the issue of attacks on temples in the country and said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had pledged to take “strict action against such elements in the future”. “Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements. We also discussed the issue today. friendly and warm ties between India and Australia.relationship by their actions or thoughts.Prime Minister Albanese has assured me once again today that he will also take strict action against such elements in India. future,” he added. Prime Minister Modi said that during the meeting with his Australian counterpart Albanese, they discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and India which would reach new heights over the next decade. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also met Australian Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley in Sydney and held a meeting with them. He also met the CEOs of Australia’s biggest companies. The leaders discussed the strength of bilateral trade, investment and business relations and reiterated their common ambition to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement soon. During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC) with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is significant in many ways. Historically, it marks the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation for what could be one of India’s most important bilateral partnerships in the context of Indo – Pacific, according to Global Command. Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Previously, he visited Japan where he attended the G7 Advanced Economies Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

