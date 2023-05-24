Why Donald Trump is happy, but Trump’s antagonists are also happy.





The telltale sign was when he stopped answering questions.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has denied for years that he has much interest in running for president. He kept a low national profile for most of his time in the Senate, maintaining good relations on both sides of the aisle alongside a strictly conservative voting record. He enjoyed a cordial, if not meteoric, relationship with President Trump and worked with him to develop Opportunity Zones to invest in low-income communities. His national profile rose dramatically following the George Floyd protests, when he introduced a failed Republican-only police reform bill, then spent years, unsuccessfully, working with the senator Democrat Cory Booker to develop bipartisan police reform. measure.

For most of that time, Scott was a senator whom reporters could meet outside the Senate subway, ask questions and get decent answers. Everything has changed in the last year. Suddenly he was flanked by more aides, who would tell reporters to contact the office when they dared to ask the senator a question.

In short: he was in it.

Scott made his presidential campaign official Monday morning with a launch in North Charleston, South Carolina. This makes him the first, and potentially the last, Senate Republican to throw his hat in the ring.

Scott practices a form of optimistic politics; He’s not the kind of gaudy, grievance-based senator who, say, would use his committee chair to investigate Bud Light for promoting on social media with a trans person. This was evident at his campaign launch rally.

Our party and our nation stand at a time when a choice must be made: victim or victory? said Scott. Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom, hope and opportunity.

Hope, opportunity, aspiration: this is not a message offered by either of the two main Republican candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. It’s not the one that senators who have turned down presidential nominations, like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley or Tom Cotton, have been able to present either. And he’s not the one with a great track record, within Republican primary politics, against the black hole of Trump’s grievance politics. But, it’s a worthwhile experience, something that even early Scotts backers, like Senate Minority Whip John Thune, openly acknowledge.

There is a pathway there, Thune told The Washington Post at the Scotts launch. Were going to determine the width of this path, for someone who represents an inspiring and ambitious message.

A happy-smile-magic-unicorn Republican presidential primary might stand a slim chance against the policies of Trump and DeSantis. But what’s worth trying, for Scott, is that it’s extremely easy to fund: Republican donors disgusted with Trump are lapping up the happy archetype.

Scott is a prolific and well-connected fundraiser who begins his campaign with $22 million transferred from his Senate account. But the sky is the limit with outside money. Oracle centibiliary co-founder Larry Ellison, who has already contributed tens of millions to the fund, is said to be willing to contribute tens of millions more. The partnership began years ago when Scott visited Ellison at his secluded Isle of Lanai home. (Ellison doesn’t just own a house on Lanai, by the way. He actually owns Lanai.)

There will be plenty more donor money to come if DeSantis, who will also officially join the presidential race this week, turns out to be a paper tiger as the main alternative to Trump. It’s only in a situation where DeSantis is collapsing that Scott has a chance.

But Scott, for now, is voting pretty much zero. The way Trump welcomed Scott into the race on Monday indicated how unthreatened he felt.

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott entering the Republican presidential primary race, Trump wrote on his social media network. It loads quickly with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from RonDeSanctimonious, who is completely ineligible. I did Opportunity Zones with Tim, a big deal that was very successful. Good luck Tim!

Scott didn’t mention Trump in his campaign announcement and, according to the Washington Post, his allies don’t expect him to spend much time talking about the former president, at least early in his campaign. .

Will Scott ever spend much time talking about the former president? Why is he really in this race? It’s not just that Scott poses no threat to Trump when he votes near zero. He becomes actively useful to Trump if he votes a little higher, because then he will start to dilute the anti-Trump vote that DeSantis hopes to shore up. Trump is aware of this as he welcomes Scott into the race, and could fondly view Scott as a potential VP pick as long as Scott doesn’t spend a lot of time talking about the former president, so to speak.

So, again, why is Tim Scott running for president? Well why not? He has no intention of running for the Senate again. He will have the financial means in place to test an optimistic message against a field of invective candidates against the marketing campaigns of Bud Light or The Walt Disney Company. And if he doesn’t take off, the hell made Trump a solid by holding DeSantis back. If he then becomes a running mate for Trump to balance the ticket, he is positioned to be the Republican presidential nominee of 2028.

There are worse ways to spend the next year.

