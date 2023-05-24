Politics
Xi Jinping calls on China and Russia to ‘elevate cooperation’ in talks with Mishustin
Beijing will continue to give firm support to issues of fundamental concern to Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the visiting Russian Prime Minister. Mikhail Mishustin Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks during their meeting in Beijing – the latest show of solidarity between the two neighbors both of which are under increasing pressure from the West.
He said that in addition to strengthening cooperation in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Group of 20, China and Russia should explore new economic, trade and of “potential” investments.
“We hope that the two sides will continue to take advantage … of the strong momentum of China-Russia cooperation, elevate cooperation in various fields … and continuously enrich the content of the strategic cooperative partnership. between our two countries in the new era,” Xi told Mishustin, according to Xinhua.
“China stands ready to work with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union countries to promote and connect the Belt and Road Initiative with the union in order to develop and establish a larger regional market, to ensure a more stable and robust global supply chain in order to [we can] bring real and tangible benefits to countries in the region,” Xi said.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping (second from left) attends a meeting with Russia’s Prime Minister at the Great Hall of the People. Photo: via Reuters alt=Chinese leader Xi Jinping (second from left) attends a meeting with Russia’s prime minister at the Great Hall of the People. Photo: via Reuters>
In response, Mishustin said Russia is “ready to work with China to promote multipolarization in the world and consolidate the international order based on international law,” according to the Xinhua report.
A reading from the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not clarify whether Xi and Mishustin had discussed the war in ukraine.
Mishustin, who took office in January 2020, is the most senior Moscow official to visit China since Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago.
The trip comes as Russia seeks to strengthen trade relations with China to offset economic isolation from Western sanctions.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine and has rejected joining what it calls “unilateral sanctions” against Russia, insisting its trade with Russia is “normal” and should not be “subject to third party inference or coercion”.
It also comes as Chinese peace envoy Li Hui is in Europe, meeting on Tuesday with Frédéric Mondoloni, director general of political and security affairs at the French foreign ministry in Paris.
According to the Chinese reading, Li – China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs – told his French hosts that China and France had “a lot in common” over the war in Ukraine. Li also reiterated Beijing’s support for Europe’s “strategic autonomy” to build what he called “a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture”.
However, a statement from the French government said Mondoloni had stressed to Li “Russia’s full responsibility for starting and continuing the war”. He also urged China to play “a constructive role in achieving a return to a just and lasting peace in Europe, in accordance with international law, in particular Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Earlier Wednesday in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Qiang welcomed his Russian counterpart in a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.
During their meeting, Mishustin said bilateral relations between the two neighbors were “at an all-time high”.
The Russian prime minister said 70% of cross-border settlements between Russia and China were already made in rubles and yuan, according to Russian news agency Sputnik.
Mishustin also reportedly called for joint efforts with Beijing to address “new challenges posed by increased international volatility and illegal sanctions pressure from the West.”
Mishustin visited Shanghai on Tuesday, where he told more than 1,300 business representatives and diplomats at a forum that China and Russia would expand their cooperation, especially in areas such as energy and agriculture, as well as in the digital and high-tech industry.
With Russia’s energy exports to China expected to rise 40% this year, Mishustin expressed optimism on bilateral trade, saying he expected it to hit a record 200 billion by the end of 2023 – a year ahead of the goal set by Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019.
|
