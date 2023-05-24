Boris Johnson sacks lawyers after being fired by police over alleged COVID rule breaches – Reuters





Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence. LONDON Boris Johnson has cut ties with government-appointed lawyers who were to represent him in Britain’s coronavirus inquiry, following a row over alleged breaches of lockdown rules. In a letter to the official inquiry into the UK’s handling of the pandemic, the former British Prime Minister wrote that he is “currently seeking new lawyers to represent me in the inquiry” and that he is now “unrepresented” as he seeks public funding for his legal work. bills. It comes after Johnson was referred to the police for the second time when his own legal team raised concerns with the UK government’s Cabinet Office that he may have breached COVID lockdown rules. The former Tory leader faces an investigation by the Metropolitan and Thames Valley Police following suggestions, first reported by the Timethat potential new incidents of rule breaking were uncovered by his lawyers during preparations for the official investigation. News that Johnson had been referred to the police sparked further Tory bickering in Westminster. Johnsons’ office released a hard-hitting statement on Wednesday evening accusing the successor to Rishi Sunaks’ government of a politically motivated stunt by making unfounded suggestions to both the police and the privileges committee,’ a team of MPs conducting its own investigation into Johnson’s conduct. The Cabinet Office denied that any government ministers were involved in the removal. A spokesperson said: The Cabinet Office has made no assessment or investigation of the material passed to the police. Ministers played no role in deciding whether the information should be passed on to the police. WhatsApp fight Elsewhere, the body in charge of the official public inquiry is locked in its own fight with the Cabinet Office. He threatened legal action over the department’s refusal to share unredacted information about Johnson’s handling of the pandemic with the investigation. In april review First published on Wednesday, Inquiry Chair Heather Hallett requested copies of Johnson’s communications, diaries and WhatsApp notebooks without heavy redactions. The documents show that the Cabinet Office initially rejected this request and argued that it was illegal. In responseHallett said she believed the original order was within the law and reiterated that failure to comply without a reasonable excuse would be a criminal offence.

