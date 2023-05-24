Another blow for Imran Khan as assistant Fawad Chaudhry quits Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf





By India Today World Desk: In another blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan, senior politician and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “[With] ref[erence] to my previous statement where I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I resigned from the party position and parted ways with Imran Khan. “

Ref. My previous statement where I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from the party position and part ways with Imran Khan Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 24, 2023

Fawad joins a long list of PTI leaders who have announced their departure from the PTI following the May 9 vandalism and violent protests across the country.

So far, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Amir Kayani, Jai Prakash, Aftab Siddiqui and Sanjay Gangwani among others have left Imran Khan’s party.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested earlier in May along with other party leaders for ‘inciting arson and violent protests as part of a deliberate plan to threaten the peace’, Islamabad police say . The protests erupted after Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani rangers outside the High Court in Islamabad.

He was later released by the Islamabad High Court.

VIOLENCE FOLLOWING THE ARREST OF IMRAN KHAN

On May 9, PTI leader Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers paramilitaries at the High Court premises in Islamabad, sparking unrest in Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistan Rangers paramilitaries in a corruption case while at HC Islamabad premises, sparking unrest across the country. Khan, who is facing more than 100 cases, was later released on bail and given a protective bond against arrest in all cases.

Following the violent protests, several PTI leaders and party members were arrested as part of the Pakistani government’s crackdown on PTI supporters.

PAK GOVERNMENT CREASES DOWN ON PTI

Earlier in a speech, PTI leader Imran Khan, who is facing more than 100 cases across the country, said the government was involved in a deliberate crackdown on his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and its workers.

“The one who is from the PTI is on the government’s wanted list. I told the government team that I could not allow the police to search my house. Then they said they were looking for people who have vandalized buildings. They have to give us evidence and if there are PTI people involved then we will help them find them,” Imran Khan said in an untelevised speech.

Many PTI workers and leaders face cases of vandalism against government and military establishments.

ASAD UMAR LEFT AS SECRETARY GENERAL OF PTI

After Fawad Chaudhry quit the party, former Finance Minister and PTI Central General Secretary Asad Umar resigned from his post after 15 days in jail.

Asad Umar only left his post in the party, not the PTI. He said, “There’s no pressure on him.”

SHIREEN MAZARI LEAVES THE PARTY

On Tuesday, Shireen Mazari, assistant to the former Pakistani prime minister, announced her decision to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, following the May 9 attack on military installations and government buildings in the country.

Shireen Mazari’s resignation from the PTI came hours after she was released from prison by order of a high court. Mazari, 72, who has strongly criticized the Pakistani army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, has been arrested five times in more than 10 days.

Following his resignation, Mazari said: “I have told all my people, office workers, party officials and anyone who has problems to stay in hiding. Don’t show off if that help you.”

