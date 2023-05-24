Judge lays down law for Trump in Hush Money case





As the Manhattan District Attorney prepares to hand over huge chunks of evidence to Donald Trump, a New York state judge on Tuesday kindly warned the petulant former US president against continuing his campaign arson attack on law enforcement and the courts.

It’s definitely not a gag. It is certainly not my intention to interfere with Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign, he is certainly free to deny the charges, he is free to do just about anything that does not violate the specific terms of this order protection, Judge Juan Merchan said from the front bench of a crowded courtroom of lawyers and reporters, as Trump tuned in via the Mar-a-Lago video feed.

Merchan was referring to a protective order he signed two weeks ago that shields sensitive documents that prosecutors turn over to Trump and his legal team. Defense attorneys need the evidence in those records to fight the 34-count grand jury indictment that accuses Trump of falsifying business records to hide his silent payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, a ploy that saved her first successful presidential campaign from potentially terrible embarrassment.

But while Merchan avoided lecturing the former president, he warned that ignoring the court order could still put Trump in serious legal danger.

Violation of a court order or court warrant may result in penalties. There’s a wide range of penalties, but it could go as far as contempt, and that’s punishable, Merchan said, choosing painfully oblique wording to warn Trump he could face fines or jail. .

It was a clear shot at the real estate mogul, who used his cult status in the Republican Party and his MAGA megaphone to broadcast veiled threats against District Attorney Alvin Bragg, prosecutors on his team and even Mercan himself.

Nonetheless, it took only an hour after the end of the proceedings for Trump to start pushing the judge again on social media with a post that didn’t appear to violate the order, but served to incite the judge nonetheless.

I just had a hearing in the New York County Supreme Court where I believe my first amendment rights, “free speech”, were violated, and they imposed a trial date on us on March 25th. , right in the middle of the primary season. Very unfair, but that’s exactly what the radical left democrats wanted. This is called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!! he wrote on Truth Social.

The awkward power dynamics on display in the New York courtroom on Wednesday are a microcosm of what Americans will face in the months ahead as multiple criminal investigations finally focus on Trump: an unencumbered politician who taunts without relaxes the country’s judicial system while judges use temperate language to tactfully exercise the legal authority they claim to have.

Adding a tinge of dramatic flare and tension highlighting the competing powers, Trump was seen seated behind a desk, flanked by two American flags and perched next to his attorney. Trump wore a frown, a dark blue suit and a striped red tie. He looked at the camera while keeping his hands clasped over a document.

Tuesday’s court hearing itself was an oddity, as it was a normally pointless affair that merely served to formally read to Trump a court order that he might have seen himself or that his many lawyers had described to him. . But Merchan, aware that the former president has recently shown he cares no less about the supposed restrictions, took the extra precaution of speaking directly to Trump himself while taking a light-hearted approach to avoid making one. show with a public lecture.

Trump appeared on a computer screen, joined by his lead defense attorney Todd Blanche from the Mogul Mansion in Palm Beach. His other defense attorney, Susan Necheles, sat at a table in court across from Braggs’ team of prosecutors.

During the brief court hearing, Blanche pushed back slightly on the judge’s decision, noting that “because President Trump is a candidate for President of the United States and is the current leading candidate … he is very concerned about the that his First Amendment rights are violated by this order.”

But the order says nothing that would stop Trump from simply complaining about the case or continuing to call it a political farce.

In his May 8 order, Merchan wrote that any evidence turned over by the DA will be used solely for the purpose of preparing a defense, prohibiting Trump or anyone else who obtains it from posting it online, even singling out Truth Social. , Trump’s own platform. And the judge went so far as to limit Trump’s ability to see the evidence himself, ordering that he only be allowed to review the limited release documents in the presence of a defense attorney. The restrictions are intended to prevent Trump from escalating the norm-breaking tactics he has embraced in recent weeks.

In late March, when Trump began to feel the legal pressure as Braggs’ team neared the end of its presentation to the Manhattan grand jury, Trump actually warned of potential death and destruction if he was charged. He posted a mashup of photos that appeared to show him brandishing a bat to Braggs’ head. The image inspired her Make America Great Again supporters to flood the prosecutor’s office with threatening messages, according to a source in that office.

Then, after being indicted on March 30, Trump focused his rage on a lead prosecutor on that team, Matt Colangelo, whom he called a top Democratic DOJ official. It served as a green light to his loyal congressional adherents, where House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) quickly sent a letter demanding that the prosecutor halt his ongoing investigation to testify how which he had been hired, a thinly veiled ploy to sue. the conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden is somehow behind Trump’s indictment in New York.

Then, in a breathtaking display of contempt just hours after appearing in a New York court, Trump ignored Merchans, calmly issued warnings to avoid inflammatory personal attacks and delivered a caustic speech in his field of Mar-a-Lago, South Florida.

This is where we are now. I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and is now receiving Biden-Harris campaign money, Trump said that evening.

Trump already has a habit of targeting judges he dislikes, the most memorable being his infamously racist 2016 tirade against U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, whom he deemed unable to judge quite simply because that the California federal judge was of Mexican descent.

But Trump has waged a campaign of utter insolence lately, most recently when he ignored repeated warnings from federal judges in New York during his civil rape trial against journalist E. Jean Carroll. Trump and his eldest son, Don Jr., posted rants on social media about the case and the jury, even to the point of potentially causing a mistrial despite stern admonitions from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplans before the tribunal.

He even continued after losing the case and being ordered to pay $5 million for defaming the woman he sexually abused. During a CNN town hall earlier this month, he went on to speak out against Carrollsparking, a new round of libel claims from Carroll and his attorneys, and on Tuesday morning he posted twice on Truth Social at about what he called a scam of a deal.

On Tuesday, the judge handling the Manhattan district attorney’s case officially set the first-ever criminal trial of a former president for March 25, 2024, at the height of the Republican presidential primaries. That means Trump could find himself preparing for his trial the very week he faces key elections scheduled in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

