and the “encirclement syndrome” unites China and Russia – Corriere.it





Is Xi Jinping fabricating an encirclement syndrome similar to the one that led Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine? The embrace between China and Russia is closer than everas evidenced by the two parallel diplomatic missions underway these days. I’Chinese mediation hypothesis in the Ukrainian conflict, it is made less and less believable by these signs of unity of the Sino-Russian bloc. But above all it deserves attention the reading that Beijing gave of the last G7seen as a step forward in the US attempt to build an Asian NATO and thus put the People’s Republic in a state of siege, surrounded by a sanitary cordon of countries that are hostile to it. In the West, expectations and hopes of a Chinese intervention to end the conflict continue to be regularly disappointed. Castles of guesswork are being built on the Chinese peace plan, which crumble in the face of the obvious: China has chosen its sidenot an arbiter or a neutral force in this conflict. Two crossed diplomatic missions are underway, the message of which is the consolidation of the Beijing-Moscow axis. Chen Wenqing, Chinese Communist Party political security chief, in Russia for an eight-day visit to meet with his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, head of Putin’s security council. Simultaneously, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin led a delegation of Russian business leaders to the People’s Republic to sign new economic cooperation agreements.

that in the long term this hug is suffocating for russiais obvious: Moscow’s GDP is one-tenth that of China, moreover the People’s Republic has a more diversified economy, and has not cut ties with the West which, on the contrary, remains its main trading partner and financial. But the Chinese and the Russians share an attention to the Great Global South which represents for the Russians an obligatory alternative, for the Chinese a kind of insurance policy, in case the West becomes a more difficult economic partner. The Beijing-Moscow axis is not new: two weeks before Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, he and Xi met at the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and promised each other unlimited friendship. What is becoming more and more evident today is that the Chinese autocrat is constructing a theory of encirclement that increasingly resembles the one Putin began to defend in 2007, at the time of his anti-Western turn, in a famous speech at the Munich strategy conference. Until then, Putin had confirmed the cooperation with the West inherited from his predecessor Boris Yeltsin and sanctioned by the cooptation of Russia to the G7 (now G8) as well as by a promising association and cooperation agreement with NATO. Putin made this break coincide with internal difficulties, the growth of opposition movements, the risk of losing his own power. You began to theorize that NATO enlargement was a threat to Russian security. In 2008 he invaded Georgia. In 2014, you launch the first attack on Ukraine with the annexation of Crimea. Xi Jinping ordered his diplomats and media to support Putin’s narrative on Ukraine: in the official Chinese version, it was American aggression that caused this conflict. Now it’s becoming more and more obvious that the theorem is extended to the Indo-Pacific. On the occasion of the last G7, the government press in Beijing affirmed that the United States was trying to reproduce the Ukrainian crisis in Asia. Xi Jinping’s nightmare is that America exports the NATO model to its backyard. Among the signs that this nightmare could become reality: Japan’s decision to abandon 75 years of pacifism and begin rearmament; the thaw between Japan itself and South Korea; the aukus agreement with which the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia are collaborating on nuclear-powered submarines; THE new military bases offered by the Philippines to the Pentagon. According to the Chinese leader, all this is proof that America wants to repeat the Ukrainian trap already laid against Putin. Among these strategic developments in Asia, we can cite a diametrically opposed reading. China for provoking them, with its aggressive behavior against all neighboring countries. Our Western chronicles record almost only the military encirclement of Taiwan, but the incursions and provocations extend over a much wider geographical expanse; as well as the unilateral economic sanctions with which the People’s Republic hits any undesirable act (Japan, the Philippines, Australia and South Korea have been victims, in that order, for years). To imagine that Japanese public opinion, after three quarters of a century of pacifist culture, was induced to support an increase in defense spending only because it was manipulated by American warmongering propaganda, is only possible if the we place ourselves in the perspective of an authoritarian regime like that of China, accustomed to washing the brains of its citizens. The problem is that Xi Jinping may have built himself around a bubble of collaborators and theorists who confirm and reinforce his worldview, just as Putin seems to have imprisoned himself in an increasingly self-referential environment dominated by ultra-nationalists. The idea that Xi’s actions may have scared neighboring countries into hiding does not seem to have a right to citizenship in the palaces of power in Beijing, let alone in diplomacy or the media. The idea that the destruction of freedoms and the rule of law in Hong KongThen threats of invasion of Taiwanhas perhaps created alarm in Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, Canberra, seems completely absent even from academic debate: perhaps because it would imply a critique of much of Xi’s international action. Similarly, Beijing sees the latest G7 attempt as a hostile move. involve the Europeans and NATO, at least from a political point of view, on the Taiwan issue. Xi may have hoped to have closed the matter once and for all as Emmanuel Macron on a visit to Beijing removed Taiwan from the European agenda. If this is how the Chinese autocrat and his entourage view the world, the consequences for the Sino-Russian axis are inevitable. Russia must not lose this war because if it did, all the energies of America and its allies would be concentrated in the Far East and attempt to replicate the Ukrainian trap. This China seems to have little ability to read the internal dynamics of democratic societies. Prior to 2022, it was difficult to recognize the consensus basis for aggressive militarism within American, European, Japanese, or South Korean society; even the ruling classes of these countries had completely different agendas, completely different goals and completely different issues, before Putin’s aggression shook them, forcing them into hiding. Xi’s reversal of responsibilities does not bode well for the future.

© COPYRIGHT RESERVED

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corriere.it/oriente-occidente-federico-rampini/23_maggio_24/xi-jinping-teme-nato-asiatica-sindrome-accerchiamento-ef4e9e6e-fa39-11ed-a2b9-074b62135bb4.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos