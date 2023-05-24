Boris Johnson’s new demands set to delay Partygate verdict

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson’s referral to the police over potential further breaches of lockdown rules is set to delay Partygate’s inquiry as MPs demand the former prime minister provide an explanation for events at Checkers.

The former prime minister has said he is considering suing the Cabinet Office for passing on extracts from his departmental diaries about potential new breaches of Covid rules, his allies have claimed.

Mr Johnson accuses the government department of making bizarre and unacceptable statements after officials referred him to the police for other possible lockdown breaches.

The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are assessing the information, which comes from Official Journal entries reviewed ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said it was totally untrue that there had been further breaches of the rules and that Cabinet Office officials had decided to make unfounded suggestions to both the police and the government. Privileges Committee.

A friend of the former Prime Minister told the Daily mail that he was seriously considering legal action. It appears the Cabinet Office has written to the Privileges Committee claiming these events are breaches of the lockdown. This is not true and it is seriously defamatory.

The decision to hand over the extracts from Mr Johnson’s diary to the police was not made by ministers or Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, according to the newspaper. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told LBC there was no ministerial intervention.

But Mr Johnson’s office said many would conclude it had all the hallmarks of another politically motivated seam.

The Cabinet Office also passed details to MPs on the cross-party privileges committee investigating Mr Johnson whether he lied to Parliament about breaches of Covid rules at No 10 last week.

The committee contacted Mr Johnson to ask Mr Johnson to respond, delaying its deliberations on whether he had broken parliamentary rules and what kind of punishment he might deserve.

A meeting that was supposed to take place on Tuesday has been postponed due to the latest revelations, according to The Guardian. The group of deputies will consider the new evidence before delivering a verdict.

A spokesperson for the committee said The Independent: The committee will consider this evidence and Mr. Johnson’s response when considering its final report. The committee is making rapid progress in its investigation.

Boris Johnson is under pressure again over Covid allegations

According The temperature, who first reported the storyhis ministerial diary revealed visits from friends to Checkers, with the Prime Minister pardoning and favoring residence in Buckinghamshire during the pandemic.

Government sources told the newspaper that Mr Johnson initially gave lawyers access to his diary, including details of all his meetings, to help his defense in the public Covid inquiry.

But his government-sanctioned, taxpayer-paid lawyers are said to have worried about the details of Checkers visitors during the restrictions periods between June 2020 and May 2021.

The lawyers reported visits from senior Cabinet Office officials, who then passed information to the police in line with Civil Service Code requirements.

Will Walden, Mr Johnson’s former communications director, told Times Radio the timing couldn’t be worse, ahead of the privileges committee’s Partygate report in the coming weeks.

The temperature reported that alleged breaches involved family and friends of Mr Johnson, but a source close to the ex-Prime Minister denied this. Mr Walden said Mr Johnson’s biggest problem was that it supposedly involved friends and family.

It raises the prospect of scrutiny of family and friends of Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie who may have been guests at Checkers during the time in question.

Former PM sister Rachel Johnson told LBC on Tuesday that as far as I know all the rules are followed every time I go to Checkers.

The couple’s high-profile figures include journalist Alex Wickham, former Johnson adviser Henry Newman and Ross Kempsell, a longtime spokesman who is believed to be the Prime Minister’s former tennis partner and is believed to be in the running for a peerage in his resignation honors list.

Boris Johnson reportedly hosted friends at Checkers during the pandemic

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Johnson loyalist, told GB News he had visited Checkers with his family during the pandemic but the meeting was entirely within the rules.

He said: I was invited there with my children, completely in accordance with the rules. Another senior government minister was going to come but the prime minister canceled it because you were only allowed to have one family present at the time.

The fallout has put additional pressure on Rishi Sunak, who was fined for a rally in Downing Street during the pandemic with his former boss in June 2020.

Mr Sunak faces PMQs on Wednesday in which the subject of Mr Johnson’s past conduct is likely to be raised, as well as the outstanding question of whether he will launch an inquiry into the Home Secretary’s treatment Suella Bravermans of a speeding ticket.

The Liberal Democrats have demanded Mr Sunak’s government end the taxpayer-funded legal defense provided to Mr Johnson in the Partygate investigation. The government expects to pay around 245,000 in legal fees to help the ex-prime minister defend himself in the privileges committee investigation.

Lindsay Jackson, spokesperson for the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice, called Mr Johnson completely unfit for any form of public service following the revelations and suggested he quietly step down from public life.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a rules breach event at No 10

It is understood that the former Prime Minister was told by lawyers that all the events in question were legal. He had no contact with the police, still evaluating the information.

A statement from Boris Johnson’s office says his lawyers have written to the police detailing why the Cabinet Office is totally wrong in its claims.

It said: No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.

Pollster and Tory counterpart Lord Hayward told Sky News the latest claims about Mr Johnson are unlikely to be a point, it’s just a series of events, which need to be looked into.

The Cabinet Office said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry. He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.

They added: In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it is now their business.