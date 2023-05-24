PM Modi urges CEOs to tap investment opportunities in India at panel discussion | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on leading Australian companies to tap into investment opportunities in India in key areas such as infrastructure, fintech, telecommunications, semiconductors and renewable energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the roundtable with business leaders in Sydney on Wednesday (PTI/PIB) Modi highlighted economic reforms and his government’s initiatives to make doing business easier and boost economic growth while addressing a roundtable with the CEOs of Australia’s leading companies in Sydney on the final day of his three-day visit to the country. The CEOs represented companies operating in various sectors such as steel, banking, energy, mining and IT. the vice-chancellors of some major Australian universities also joined the roundtable. Among the areas listed by the Prime Minister for potential investment opportunities were digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecommunications, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen , education, pharmaceuticals, healthcare including medical devices, mining including critical minerals, textiles, agriculture and food preparation. He spoke about changes in the business environment through initiatives such as Mission Gati Shakti for an integrated approach to infrastructure connectivity projects, Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, National Education Policy, Hydrogen Mission 2050, the Production Incentive Program (PLI), the opening of the space and geospatial sectors to private investment, and the new medical device manufacturing policy. Modi further encouraged the CEOs to forge mutually beneficial partnerships with their Indian counterparts. He took part in the roundtable after bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, during which the two leaders committed to the rapid conclusion of negotiations on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. The CEOs of Rio Tinto, National Australia Bank, Wisetech and Australian Industry Bank were among those who participated in the roundtable. Modi also held a meeting with Australian Governor-General David Hurley at Admiralty House in Sydney and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral partnership. Modi noted the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Australia and their role in promoting closer bilateral ties. In a separate meeting with Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Modi appreciated the strong bipartisan support for the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership. Their discussions also focused on people-to-people ties and regional developments. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who was part of the Prime Ministers’ delegation, held a separate meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. India and Australia are increasingly demonstrating their ability to go beyond bilateral and collaborate regionally and globally, he tweeted after the meeting. Wong said in a tweet that the two countries share an interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous region. It reminds us why our partnership is so important. It was great to talk with my good friend @DrSJaishankar about how we can expand our cooperation to reach the region we want, she said. The relationship with India is getting better and better. Australia sees India as one of our most important relationships… There’s a lot of strategic alignment, shared strategic interest, but as we discussed today, there’s also a lot of economic interest, Wong told the media. Wong also met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and tweeted afterwards: As Partners for Stability, Australia and India are working together to contribute to a strategic balance of power that maintains peace in our region. Thanks to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a discussion on how we shape a secure region, where sovereignty is respected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-invites-australian-business-for-investment-in-india-s-infrastructure-fintech-semiconductors-renewable-energy-and-telecommunications-sectors-101684940498031.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos