Russian Prime Minister and Xi Jinping promote unity that could move mountains | Diplomacy





Days after political leaders from major Western nations gathered in neighboring Japan for the G7 summit and championed a strategy to minimize the risk of economic dependence on the People’s Republic of China , the Chinese government and its president received the Russian Prime Minister with great fanfare on Tuesday and Wednesday in Shanghai and Beijing. With the visit of the two main Chinese cities, where he met President Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, his counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin became the most important Russian politician to have set foot in Chinese territory since the invasion of Ukraine. and since Vladimir Putin was in Beijing. , a few weeks before the outbreak of war in February last year. Ignoring Western distrust of their “unlimited partnership” and Chinese refusal to condemn the Russian Federation for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Xi, Li and Mishustin hailed the “unprecedented” moment in bilateral relations and are committed to further deepen their cooperation, in accordance with all statements attributed to them by the media states of both countries. “We hope the two sides will continue to build on (…) the excellent momentum of China-Russia cooperation, strengthen cooperation in various sectors (…) and continuously enrich the contents of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries for the new era,” the Chinese president told the Russian prime minister on Wednesday, according to the Xinhua news agency. “China stands ready to work with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union countries to promote and connect the Belt and Road Initiative [a designação oficial chinesa para o projecto económico da Nova Rota da Seda]in order to develop and establish an even larger regional market [e] to ensure a more stable and robust global supply chain, so that we can achieve real and tangible benefits for countries in the region,” Xi added. In response, Mishustin – a leader aligned with Putin’s policies and totally dependent on his line of governance – assured that Russia is “ready to work with China to promote multipolarization in the world” and to “consolidate order international law based on international law”. ”. International “Turbulences” The day before, during a meeting with Li Qiang, without even referring to the invasion – which Moscow describes as a “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine – the Russian Prime Minister praised the Chinese position on the current international situation. “[As relações entre a China e a Rússia] are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests and the willingness to respond together to the challenges, which are associated with the growing unrest on the international scene and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the whole of the West”, a- he declared. “And, as our Chinese friends say: solidarity makes it possible to move mountains. Even declaring himself neutral in the conflict between Russians and Ukrainians and defending his potential role as a mediator – he presented a generic and vague peace plan, which does not distinguish between an invaded country and an invading country and does not establish not the prerequisites for hypothetical peace negotiations – the Chinese government has significantly deepened trade, diplomatic, energy and even military relations with the Kremlin since the invasion. Quoted by Sputnik, Mikhail Mishustin told a group of Chinese businessmen meeting in Shanghai on Tuesday that 70% of trade between the two countries is already done in rubles or yuan and revealed a 40% increase in exports. Russians to China in the energy sector. In addition, the Russian Prime Minister said that the governments of the two states are confident that it will be possible to achieve the target of 200 billion dollars (about 186 billion euros) in total bilateral trade volume of by the end of this year – surpassing the $190.27 billion recorded in 2022, which had already been an annual high.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.publico.pt/2023/05/24/mundo/noticia/primeiroministro-russo-xi-jinping-promovem-uniao-mover-montanhas-2050872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos