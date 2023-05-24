Trump’s criminal trial in Stormy Daniels case set for March 2024





NEW YORK A judge on Tuesday set the date for Donald Trump’s March 2024 trial and warned the former president he could be held in contempt if he shared evidence given to his lawyers in his criminal case for tampering commercial documents.

Trump appeared on a video feed in a Manhattan courtroom from his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida with his attorney Todd Blanche. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the parties not to make any plans around and after the March 25, 2024 trial start date.

When that happened, Trump shook his head.

All parties, including Mr. Trump, are urged not to engage or make any personal or professional or other commitments, Merchan said, reading an email exchange with the attorneys who had already set a trial schedule. .

He also warned Trump that disclosure of documents the defense obtains from the district attorney as part of pre-trial discovery is strictly prohibited within the limits imposed in recognition of Trump’s habit of launching attacks on social media. against his detractors.

Any violation of a court order or court warrant could result in penalties, Merchan said. There is a wide range of sanctions [but] they could go as far as a conviction for contempt, which is punishable.

Blanche told Merchan that Trump, who lost to President Biden in 2020, feared the order would interfere with his right to free speech as he campaigned as a presidential candidate in 2024. The trial takes place during the Republican primary schedule, a few weeks after Super Tuesday.

Trump, whose microphone was muted at this point, appeared annoyed as he was warned of potential sanctions.

After the hearing, on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that his First Amendment rights had been violated by Merchan and accused the judge of engaging in election interference by setting the trial schedule amid of the primary season.

Merchan imposed a protective order on Trump and his defense team, prohibiting them from publicly posting, including on social media, evidence that is not already in the public domain.

The protection order is not a gag order. The order does not prohibit Trump from speaking about his case or discussing facts that have already been publicly disclosed in federal court documents, news reports and other forums.

Such orders are not uncommon. But in this case, prosecutors expressed particular concern that Trump would try to intimidate witnesses by publicly releasing information he gleans from the documents or that he would try to rally supporters to commit violence by using the information it has obtained during the discovery process.

Shortly before being indicted in March on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump warned on his Truth Social account of potential death and destruction if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lodged a complaint. In a chilling message recalling Trump’s comments before the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, the former president also called on protesters to take back our nation.

Both Bragg and Merchan have received a flurry of threats related to the Trump case.

Merchans’ order also prohibits defense attorneys from making discovery copies for anyone outside the legal team and prohibits Trump from seeing certain documents unless his attorneys are present.

Trump’s court appearance was his second since being charged in a Manhattan state court in a case related to the repayment of a silent sum of money given to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump, the first former president charged with a crime, was arraigned on those charges on April 4 and pleaded not guilty.

The next scheduled court appearance is January 4 and in the coming months pre-trial motions will be filed.

The Braggs case is one of many serious ongoing investigations against Trump. Justice Department assesses whether he mishandled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and private club, or obstructed efforts to recover those documents, plus Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his potential involvement in the January 6 events.

Two weeks ago, a federal jury in Manhattan found Trump liable for assault and defamation in connection with an alleged mid-1990s sexual assault revealed by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. The jury in that case awarded Carroll $5 million and found it was likely Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room after a chance encounter.

Trump’s criminal case and various other ongoing investigations could complicate his run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. He has been actively campaigning for months and has framed his legal troubles as a function of Democrats trying to prevent him to return to the White House.

The charges in the business records case relate to Trump’s alleged misclassification of reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, his former attorney and repairman. Cohen paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Braggs’ team accused Trump of documenting the payments as legal fees when they should have been reported as campaign expenses.

Trump’s lawyers are likely to argue that the payments were not a reportable expense and that state-level prosecutors cannot use federal campaign finance violations as a basis to turn a tampering charge records by state court into a felony.

In recent court filings, prosecutors have clashed with Trump’s lawyers over whether the defense is entitled to a detailed breakdown of the elements of each count that will be presented at trial.

