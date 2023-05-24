No10 frantically denies ‘sewing up’ Boris Johnson

Downing Street has frantically denied ‘sewing up’ Boris Johnson as it today referred possible Covid breaches to the police.

No 10 said there was no attempt by the Government to sabotage the ex-PM and insisted ministers were not involved in the decision to send documents to detectives.

Rishi Sunakis only said he was informed after the dismissal.

Mr Johnson believes he is the victim of ‘politically motivated stitching’ after officials in Whitehall reported fresh concerns over events at the Prime Minister’s official country home Checkers and Downing Street during the lockdown.

The information apparently emerged following a review of its official journal by lawyers ahead of the public inquiry into the response to the pandemic.

Mr Johnson’s office flatly rejected claims that the rules had been broken, saying the developments were ‘bizarre and unacceptable’. “It appears that some in government have decided to make unfounded suggestions to both the police and the Privileges Committee,” a statement read.

Downing Street today frantically denied ‘sewing up’ Boris Johnson (pictured) in referring possible Covid breaches to the police

“Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated couture.”

Friends of Mr Johnson have warned he is ‘seriously considering’ legal action against the Government over the dismissals.

It emerged this afternoon that the ex-Prime Minister was abandoning government-appointed lawyers representing him in the Covid investigation.

Cabinet Office fights Covid inquiry call to hand over unredacted WhatsApps of Boris Johnson The Cabinet Office is facing a legal battle with the Covid inquiry into demands for the release of unredacted WhatsApp messages and logs belonging to Boris Johnson. The row erupted after a legal request sent by the investigation on April 28 for evidence between January 2020 and February 2022. The Cabinet Office sought to resist the request, which was made under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 and also applies to messages from former adviser Henry Cook. He argued that the messages were personal in nature and should be redacted to remove sensitive parts. But in an eight-page decision issued today, inquest chair Lady Hallett dismissed the arguments. She insisted that the documentation requested was “potentially relevant” to the “lines of inquiry” of the investigation. Mr Johnson himself had written to Lady Hallett urging her to delay the decision because he had dispensed with the services of government lawyers, apparently due to the referral of evidence relating to his Checkers meetings to the police . However, the president denied his request for time to obtain further representation, with his letter being published to clarify his objections.

In a letter to the chairman of the inquest, he wrote: ‘You may be aware that I am currently asking new lawyers to represent me in the inquest.

“This process is well underway, but it is up to the Cabinet Office to agree funding and other practical arrangements. I have no control over the timing of this process.

“To date, I am unrepresented and my team of lawyers have been instructed not to provide me with any advice.”

A letter from the solicitor leading the inquiry suggested that Mr Johnson only dropped his government lawyers last week.

When asked if any officials or ministers were involved in a seam, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters: “No”. I think you’ve seen the Cabinet Office details on that.

“To be clear, we have not seen the information or material in question. It wouldn’t be fair. Neither did the prime minister.

“No 10 and the ministers are not involved in this process and were only informed after contacting the police.”

He added: ‘To be perfectly clear, ministers were not at all involved in the decision to pass the information to the police.

Government sources suggested the information was discovered through “normal disclosure processes conducted by lawyers acting on behalf of the government’s legal department”.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘The Cabinet Office has made no assessment or investigation of the material passed to the police. Ministers played no role in deciding whether the information should be passed on to the police.

“Police were first contacted on May 16 before a minister was briefed. The decision to contact the police and the subsequent decision to share the information was not taken by ministers but by civil servants acting in accordance with the civil service code.

The Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal, has also been told. This notification was apparently signed by the ministers.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said earlier the proper process had been followed and there was “no ministerial intervention”.

Mr Chalk told LBC: “A Covid investigation is ongoing. During this, the documentation must be cleaned or reviewed by attorneys to ensure that it can be released in the normal manner.

“Material has been discovered which has been passed on to the public service. The civil service considered that in accordance with their code, and without ministerial intervention, I want to make this absolutely clear, it was then passed on to the police.

“From a public service perspective, if she had sat there and removed it, people would have criticized her. If they passed it on, that will also raise questions.

“Ultimately, whether it was the right judgment to do so depends on what’s in those documents.”

Mr Johnson’s office said the former Prime Minister’s lawyers had written to the police to ‘explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions.

It said: ‘No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

‘Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to lengthen the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.’

Senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Johnson loyalist, told GB News he had visited Checkers with his family during the pandemic but the meeting was “fully within the rules”.

He said: “I can tell you that during this period I went to Checkers. I was invited there with my children, completely respecting the rules. Another senior government minister was going to come but the prime minister canceled it because you were only allowed to have one family present at the time.

Rishi Sunak reportedly only informed after dismissal

The fallout comes on top of the problems facing Mr Sunak, who was fined for a rally in Downing Street during the pandemic with Mr Johnson in June 2020.

The PM’s press secretary said he ‘definitely did not’ go to Checkers in breach of coronavirus rules while chancellor.

Asked whether Mr Sunak thinks the matter has been handled well by the civil service, Spokesman No 10 said: ‘It is not for the Prime Minister to pass judgement.’ This is a process in which the Prime Minister was not involved.

‘There are clear obligations for civil servants and how they approach these types of issues and the Cabinet Office has followed these rules.’

Mr Sunak found out about the matter “after all the information had been passed on to the police” and “was briefed before it was made public”, the official said.