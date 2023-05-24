Ron DeSantis joins 2024 race, hoping to unseat Trump





Ron DeSantis, the pugnacious 44-year-old Florida governor who has championed conservative causes and thrown a flurry of punches on the Americas left for a year, entered the presidential race on Wednesday, giving Donald J. Trump the rival most formidable Republican he has faced since his ascension in 2016.

Mr. DeSantis filed documents declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission hours before a scheduled Twitter live announcement with platform owner Elon Musk, a potential online spectacle with little precedent in US presidential politics. . The governors’ willingness to tie his announcement to an eccentric billionaire like Mr. Musk suggests an appetite for risk and a desire to maximize media attention.

Mr. DeSantis’ entry comes at a pivotal moment for the Republican Party, which must choose between once again aligning itself behind Mr. Trump who lost in 2020 and continues to falsely rage over a stolen election or unite around a new challenger to face President Biden.

Even though Mr. DeSantis has slipped well behind Mr. Trump in national polls in recent months, he retains a host of assets: a mountain of money, a robust campaign operation and a string of conservative political victories in Florida. after a landslide re-election. triumphed last fall.

The governor, who has gained national notoriety for his loose handling of the coronavirus pandemic, argues his Florida Blueprint can be a blueprint for reshaping the United States into an extremely conservative mold, especially on social issues.

He now faces the daunting effort to unseat a former president whose belligerence and loyal base of support have discouraged most leading Republicans, including, so far, Mr. DeSantis from launching frontal attacks on him. Mr. Trump, who has a growing list of legal troubles, clearly sees Mr. DeSantis as a political threat and has been unloading on him for months, mocking him as Ron DeSanctimonious and slamming his handling of Florida.

Trump isn’t as invincible as he once seemed and DeSantis is a strong contender, said veteran Republican strategist Mike Murphy. There are Republican voters looking for someone who can go beyond Trump, someone who can fight liberals but also win elections. This is the space that DeSantis tries to inhabit.

Mr. DeSantiss’ chances of winning the nomination may hinge on whether the Republican primary becomes a crowded, Trump-dominated food fight, something similar to what unfolded in 2016 or whether he can turn the contest into a a race for two.

The Republican field has been slowly swelling and to roll back the field, Mr. DeSantis will likely need strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, the top two candidate states, with anti-Trump voters congregating around him.

A key focus in the primary, and the general election if Mr. DeSantis gets that far, will be his record as governor. He and a docile Florida legislature passed controversial legislation that has excited the right and angered many Democrats, including black and LGBTQ people, students and abortion rights supporters in Florida.

Mr. DeSantis doesn’t always come across as a shrewd retail politician. As he accelerated his preparations this year with a book tour and a foreign trade mission, he seemed to struggle at times. Awkward moments on the road, including goofy facial expressions that quickly became memes, generated negative headlines. So did some miscalculated political statements, especially his statement that defending Ukraine from Russian invasion was not of vital US interest.

Some major donors who once saw him as the most suitable Trump challenger backed down, fearing the scrutiny would reveal his flaws as a candidate.

In recent weeks, however, Mr. DeSantis has appeared to recover, firing back more forcefully at Mr. Trump. He slammed the former president for failing to approve a six-week abortion ban signed in Florida and described a culture of loss he said gripped the Republican Party under Mr Trump’s leadership. . He also told donors in a private call that Mr. Trump could not beat Mr. Biden in a general election. And a pro-DeSantis super PAC says he’ll deploy around $200 million to back him up.

The governor may also soon sign an election bill that removes a potential legal hurdle to his candidacy. Florida’s so-called resignation law could have compelled Mr. DeSantis to resign had he sought the presidency, although the legal issues surrounding the rule have never been settled.

But state lawmakers clarified the language of the laws late last month so that it no longer applies to elected presidential or vice-presidential candidates.

In addition to the Twitter announcement, the DeSantis campaign had hinted at holding an in-person rally next week in Dunedin, Fla., a suburb of Tampa where the governor was raised. But the campaign recently came out against that in favor of visits to early candidate states, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Supporters of Mr. DeSantiss say the announcement of his candidacy will allow him to argue more directly against Mr. Trump and open the floodgates for an aggressive fundraising campaign.

Major donors were waiting for DeSantis to enter the race, said Roy Bailey, a Texas businessman and longtime fundraiser for Mr. Trump, who is now ready to support Mr. DeSantis. What he did in Florida was a beacon of conservative leadership for the rest of the country.

Jonathan Swan contributed reporting.

