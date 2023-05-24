Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan softens demand for early vote amid party crackdown





ISLAMABAD — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday softened his demand for a one-year snap election and said he was forming a committee for talks with the government to end the country’s lingering political unrest.

The offer, if accepted by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government, could help ease political tensions amid stalled talks between the International Monetary Fund and cash-strapped Pakistan, which is currently trying to to avoid a payment default.

“If they tell the committee that they have a solution and the country can be better governed without me, or (if they tell the committee that holding an election in October benefits Pakistan, I will back down,” said Khan in a speech on his party YouTube channel.

Wednesday’s rare overture from the 70-year-old former cricket star turned Islamist politician comes amid an ongoing crackdown by Sharif’s government on Khan supporters accused of attacking public property and military installations in the country. Although not a member of parliament, Khan leads a broad opposition movement against the government.

Khan was ousted from office by an alliance of opposition parties led by Sharif in a no-confidence vote last year, and has since called for new elections. He alleged, without providing evidence, that Sharif, the United States and the Pakistani military conspired to remove him from office, allegations they deny. Khan then backtracked saying only the military and Sharif were behind his ousting.

Earlier this month, thousands of Khans party supporters staged violent protests after Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau officials, who saw him dragged from a court in the capital, Islamabad.

During three days of violence, Khan’s supporters responded by attacking the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi and even burning down the residence of a senior regional army commander in the eastern city of Lahore. .

He was condemned across the country, prompting several top leaders of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Khan party to resign.

In recent days, Khan has reduced his rhetoric.

In a video message to supporters on Wednesday, the former prime minister said he was ready to form a commission to hold talks with the government. He said he would drop his request for an early vote if his committee was satisfied that holding the parliamentary vote scheduled for October would benefit Pakistan.

Under the constitution, the next vote is scheduled for October, when parliament completes its term.

Khan’s largely unexpected offer to step down from the demanding snap election comes a day after he appeared before anti-corruption authorities in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case. No details were available of Khan’s appearance before the National Accountability Bureau, which questioned him for more than four hours.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of accepting a property as a gift to build a private university in exchange for benefits from a real estate magnate.

Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Khans’ offer to stand down comes amid a crackdown on those linked to recent violence in which at least 10 people were killed. It also came after the resignation of several Khan deputies, including former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, following the recent violence.

Asad Umar, the general secretary of Khan’s party, also resigned on Wednesday, fearing that Khan’s party could be dismantled by his political opponents before the next elections.

Since his ousting, Khan has been involved in more than 100 court cases and he was protected from arrest in several cases until June 8.

Ongoing political unrest has deepened the economic crisis in cash-strapped Pakistan, which is desperately awaiting the release of a key $1.1 billion tranche of the $6 billion 2019 loan to Islamabad.

Pakistan had one of the worst weeks of 50% inflation this month after the Sharifs government cut subsidies and raised taxes to comply with bailout conditions to secure the tranche release. He has been suspended since December.

On Wednesday, Sharif, in televised remarks at a rally in Islamabad, denounced recent attacks by Khan supporters on military installations, saying a red line had been crossed when Khan supporters staged violent protests.

He said anyone linked to attacks on military installations and public property will be prosecuted.

