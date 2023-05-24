Turkey elections: Fears of internet restrictions grow, with more than a dozen under Erdogan





Turkey has had at least 12 internet restrictions or shutdowns since 2015 according to new data, plateauing The presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he seeks a new term. With a crucial presidential run-off on Sunday, Turkish voters are on high alert for possible censorship and internet shutdowns. In the first round of the presidential election on May 14, Erdogan won 49.24% of the vote, far from the 50% needed to win the election. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 45.07% of the vote, followed by nationalist Sinan Ogan who won 5.28% of the vote but has since thrown his weight behind incumbent President Erdogan. Twitter authorized the restriction of specific user accounts in Turkey on the eve of the elections following the request of the Turkish government. The government has also restricted popular social media platform Eksi Sozluk. According to data from cybersecurity firm Surfshark, 12 internet restrictions have been recorded in Turkey since 2015, all occurring during political unrest. Erdogan became the country’s president in August 2014 and is Turkey’s longest-serving leader. Surfshark said Turkey is the fourth country in Asia in terms of internet restrictions and ranks first in Western Asia. Turkey’s latest internet outage occurred on February 21 when the government restricted Eksi Sozluk to stop the spread of misinformation ahead of the election. The government blocked access to the site for content critical of the authorities’ response to the deadly earthquakes that claimed the lives of at least 50,000 Turks. Turkey’s history of internet shutdowns, coupled with recent social media restrictions, highlights the worrying trend of news suppression during political unrest, Surfshark spokesperson Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske said. in a press release. This raises concerns about the possibility of further internet restrictions in the run-up to the next election. A potential internet restriction during the election could hamper the dissemination of crucial information that could shape the outcome of the election, undermining the very essence of democratic elections,” she added. Human Rights Watch on May 10, four days before the presidential election that ended in a stalemate, warned that the Erdogan government would exercise extensive control over the internet to undermine the election result. A day after the hotly contested presidential election, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe accused Turkey’s High Electoral Commission of a lack of transparency in its handling of the election and expressed concern about bias in public media coverage of the competition. According to Surfshark, since 2015, at least 29 countries have had election-related internet restrictions. Asia leads the world with 580 disruptions since 2015 significantly higher than the 104 disruptions in Africa, which ranks second.

