Politics
PM Modi Australia: Modi sails to Delhi from Sydney Australia
PM Modi Australia 2023 updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a formal discussion with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney on Wednesday. The leaders discussed various topics such as renewable energy, defence, strategic partnership and trade, among others. Prime Minister Modi was in Australia for the first time since 2014. India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner, while around 750,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry.
Catch all the updates on PM Modi’s visit to Australia at Mint:
Updates to this blog are complete
PM Modi sails to Delhi from Sydney, Australia
PM Modi’s tour of Australia is over. He has now boarded a flight to Delhi from Sydney in Australia.
PM Modi says he will continue to work for a vibrant friendship between India and Australia
PM Modi so important in the global energy transition: CEO of Recharge Industries
The CEO of Recharge Industries, after meeting Prime Minister Modi at a business leaders roundtable, said the Prime Minister is so important ‘in the global energy transition. Prime Minister Modi is so important in the global energy transition. It’s already at the forefront…” he said.
Prime Minister Modi meets Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on Wednesday for ensuring strong bipartisan support for the strategic bilateral relationship. PM Modi met Peter Dutton on the third and final leg of his three-country tour. After the meeting, Peter Dutton said the meeting was “productive”.
Sydney Harbor and Opera House light up in Tiranga
Sydney Harbor and Opera House light up in the colors of India’s national flag in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Australia for a 3-day visit.
PM Modi invites Australian companies to invest in India’s infrastructure, defense and other sectors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Australian businesses to take advantage of India’s investment opportunities in sectors such as IT, fintech, telecommunications, semiconductors, space and renewable energy, including l hydrogen, education, pharmacy and health.
India and Australia are likely to negotiate a free trade pact next month
Negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Australia are scheduled for June and July respectively, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.
He said that after the recent launch of ECTA (Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement) between India and Australia, the talks have progressed very well in a short time.
S Jaishankar meets Australian Senator Penny Wong
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Australian Senator Penny Wong on the sidelines of the Prime Ministers Summit in Australia. He said, “India and Australia are increasingly demonstrating their ability to go beyond the bilateral and collaborate regionally and globally.”
Australia to establish new Consulate General in Bangalore: PM Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the opening of Australia’s new Consulate General in Bangalore.
Prime Minister Albanese said: “I am delighted to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bangalore, which will help connect Australian businesses to Australia’s burgeoning digital and innovation ecosystem. India. And I welcome India’s plans for a Consulate General in Brisbane.”
PM Modi meets Australian Governor General David Hurley
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed people-to-people ties between the two countries and strengthening the long-standing bilateral partnership.
Prime Minister Modi raises issue of attacks on temples in Australia | Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples in the country and said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured to take “strict action against such elements in the future”.
India strikes new green hydrogen deals in Australia
Australia and India have signed a new migration partnership and agreed to work on green hydrogen technology to bring the two nations closer together.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted a ceremonial guard of honor | Show
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial guard of honor at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.
Prime Minister Modi also signed the guest book at Admiralty House in Sydney.
‘It’s a relationship we need to invest in,’ says Australian PM as he congratulates Prime Minister Modi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Sydney on Wednesday for bilateral talks. Albanese said: “Prime Minister Modi’s visit has reinforced Australia’s close and strong relationship with India.” He added: “This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will bring benefits to Australian trade, investment and business in terms of regional security and stability.”
India and Australia committed to taking comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Wednesday about the topics of talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “During today’s discussions, the focus was on sectors such as mining, critical minerals, renewable energy, trade, trade links, etc. The agreement on migration and the mobility signed today will help our people. We also had the opportunity to discuss global issues including India working in the G-20 Presidency,” Prime Minister Modi said.
PM Modi invites Australian cricket fans, PM Albanese to India for 2023 World Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the 2023 World Cup. 10 teams will compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers from June 18 to July 9, 2023.
PM Modi Australia: “We are firmly in T-20 mode!” Narendra Modi to Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Australia, met his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, for the 6th time in a year. Prime Minister Modi said the frequent meetings between the two leaders were a sign of “Indo-Australian friendship”. He added: “In cricketing terminology, we are firmly in T-20 mode!
Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney
Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.
The meeting was also attended by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
|
