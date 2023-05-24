Donald Trump’s criminal trial over alleged silent payments will begin in March 2024





Donald Trump raised his hands in apparent exasperation in response to a judge who scheduled his criminal trial at the height of next year’s US presidential primary season.

Key Points: Donald Trump’s trial over secret money allegations will begin on March 25 and could last seven weeks. Mr Trump called the decision “election interference” on Truth Social. during the 2016 campaign

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday for the Hush Money case, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised Trump to drop all other obligations for the trial, which begins March 25 and could last several weeks.

Appearing via video from Florida, Mr Trump had a brief inaudible discussion with his lawyer before sitting idly by for the remainder of the hearing.

Mr Trump said little during the hearing but later went wild on social media.

“I just had a hearing in New York County Supreme Court where I believe my first amendment rights, ‘free speech’, were violated, and they imposed a trial date on us on the 25th March, right in the middle of primary season,” he wrote. on Social Truth.

“Very unfair, but that’s exactly what the radical left democrats wanted.

“It’s called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!!”

Last month, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sex.

He denied wrongdoing.

Donald Trump appeared by videoconference during a preliminary hearing in the Hush Money case with his lawyer Todd Blanche. (AP: Elizabeth Williams)

Judge Merchan said he arrived at the March 25 trial date after discussions with Mr Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, said he knew the date before Tuesday’s hearing and said she did not see his exasperated reaction.

Mr. Trump’s case is pending in state court even as his lawyers seek to have him transferred to federal court because some of the alleged behavior occurred while he was president.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has until next week to file paperwork indicating why he should remain in state court, where the landmark indictment was brought.

Mr. Trump has placed the New York case and the long list of other investigations into his personal, professional and presidential conduct at the heart of his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The Republican has cast himself as the victim of a coordinated, politically motivated effort to smear his chances.

Mr. Trump often discusses the cases at his rallies, in speeches, television and social media appearances.

He has repeatedly attacked prosecutors, accusers and judges by name, including Judge Merchan, and has shown no willingness to back down even after a recent $5 million ($7.5 million) verdict. ) in a writer’s sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against him.

The plaintiff in that case, writer E. Jean Carroll, filed a new lawsuit Monday seeking an additional $10 million or more to hold Mr. Trump accountable for remarks he made disparaging her on CNN the day after the verdict. of May 9.

Mr Trump responded on Tuesday by doubling down on his claim that Ms Carroll’s allegations were a ‘made up fake story’ and a ‘total hoax’ and that her case was ‘part of the Democrats’ playbook to tarnish my name and person. “.

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan reviewed an order he issued May 8 that sets out ground rules for Mr. Trump’s behavior ahead of the trial and said Mr. Trump was free to speak about the case and to defend themselves.

However, Judge Merchan said Mr Trump could not use the evidence given by prosecutors to attack witnesses or post sensitive documents on social media and that he risked being scorned if he violated the order. .

Among the concerns raised by prosecutors was that Mr. Trump might weaponize “highly personal information” found on witnesses’ cellphones, such as personal photos and text messages with family and friends, as well as secret testimonies before a grand jury and other documents, to stir up the anger of his supporters.

Mr Trump is due to appear in court again in person on January 4, just weeks before the first primary votes are supposed to take place.

