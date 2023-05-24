Politics
Presidential election in Turkey how Erdoan defied the polls to head into the second round as a favorite
2) Why did Erdoan do better than expected?
Several reasons can explain Erdo’s strong performance. Although Turkish citizens have suffered from high inflationit seems that Erdoan’s message of put the interests of national security above economic challenges convinced a substantial part of its conservative and nationalist base.
This is despite the fact that Erdoans’ party AKP continues to lose popularity, especially in metropolitan districts. The percentage of national support for the AKP rose from 42.5% in 2018 For 35.6% in 2023.
However, Erdoan manages to stay afloat by addition small islamist and nationalist parties to his coalition. In doing so, he allowed his base to vote for coalition parties other than the AKP while maintaining their support for his own candidacy in the presidential race. It is not uncommon to hear Turks complaining about corruption and dissatisfaction with the country’s economic performance, who continue to vote for Erdoan as national leader.
Meanwhile, regions hit by an earthquake earlier this year did not punish Erdoan for the initial poor response as harshly as many had expected.
I must also add that the turkeys the commitment to free and fair elections has been questioned. Erdoan uses state resources and his control over justice and one a significant portion of the media for his own benefit. In a few cases, opposition candidates have been intimidated by the vigilantes.
There were also missteps from his main rival that undermined his participation. Kldarolu has been the leader of the Republican People’s Party or CHP since 2010. Under his presidency, his party lost all elections and referendums except a local ballot in 2019. Cladarol did not allow any public debate on his candidacy and blocked The appointment of two popular mayors, Ekrem Mamolu and Mansur Yava, very early.
He tasked the table of six leaders with the nomination process, which allowed him to circumvent the need for a primary election and win a mandate for his candidacy. He promised the four small parties various positions, including ministers, vice-presidents and the appointment of 77 parliamentarians on the list of CHPs, so that they nominate him. During this time, he used the support of these parties to pressure Meral Akener, the leader of the IYI party, to accept his candidacy. Although Akener reluctantly agreed, a substantial IYI base voted in the presidential ballot for the third candidate, Sinan Oan, which obtained 5.2% of the votes.
Over the years, Kldarolu has been accused of establishing a patrimonial and hierarchical governance structure, reward his followers and isolate people who dared to challenge him. The media financially supported by his party have fired journalists who criticized him. As a result, his own media did not critically assess his candidacy and news of his popularity may have been inflated.
During this time, the ideological orientation of the CHP’s social democracy has, I believe, gradually eroded, with the party becoming more of a catch-all organization with no clear direction.
Moreover, a substantial number of voters might have been wary of a coalition government. Turkish citizens have suffered greatly under the coalition governments of 1990s to 2002 due to political instability and economic recession.
Finally, participation in cities with a Kurdish majority remained quite lowand nationalist voters wary of any ties to the HDP, the Kurdish nationalist party, were reluctant to vote for Kldarolu.
|
Sources
2/ https://fanack.com/politics/features-insights/turkeys-presidential-election-how-erdogan-defied-the-polls-to-head-into-runoff-as-favorite~261634/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Presidential election in Turkey how Erdoan defied the polls to head into the second round as a favorite
- Google Play’s legitimate app turns malicious and sends microphone recordings every 15 minutes
- Memorial Day weekend events around Atlanta
- Three Lions named to WCC Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team, one honorable mention
- LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club Multiplayer Mobile Game from MGA Entertainment and TutoTOONS is now available
- Microsoft appeals against UK oversight body’s veto over Activision Blizzard acquisition | Microsoft Microsoft
- Microsoft warns Chinese hackers attacked US infrastructure
- Obituary: ‘Hollywood Babylon’ author Kenneth Anger dies at 96
- Twenty-five years of BCE
- Senate Democrats write to Google about concerns over location data for abortion seekers
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan softens demand for early vote amid party crackdown
- Jokowi admits government doesn’t always agree with Constitutional Court: Okezone Nasional