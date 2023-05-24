Reviews | Indonesia’s democratic success story 25 years after Suharto





Comment this story Comment Indonesia was in chaos and was in danger of dividing. When President Suharto resigned on May 22, 1998, after more than three decades in power, the autocratic leader left behind an economic crisis, a outbreak of lawlessness and a highly centralized and deeply corrupt political system. Starving Indonesians looted food warehouses and shrimp farms and occupied golf courses to plant food crops. The country’s ethnic Chinese population, which had become the target of mob attacks, was fleeing en masse. Separatist insurgencies raged in East Timor, Papua and Aceh, and sectarian clashes erupted between Christians and Muslims on Ambon Island. Older Indonesians have had flashbacks to the country’s only other transfer of power since independence, when its first president, Sukarno, ceded to Suharto, a major general, after a failed communist coup. This transition, in the mid-1960s, was accompanied by a military purge of suspected communists who left about 1 million people dead or gone. Others have seen parallels with the breakup of the Soviet Union or the former Yugoslavia. The title of an article I wrote in 1998 asked: Will Indonesia be Balkanized? Twenty-five years later, none of the most dire predictions I included have come true. Indonesia resisted as a country (with the exception of East Timor, which voted for independence in 1999 in a UN-backed referendum). Sectarian insurgencies and uprisings have been contained. The economy finally recovered. Perhaps most miraculously, democracy took hold. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation and largest Muslim-majority country, has become arguably Southeast Asia’s most stable democracy and a modern model of compatibility between democracy and Islam. Max Boot: Pay attention to Indonesia. It will help determine the future of Asia. Indonesia’s democracy is set to take another giant leap next February when the country votes for a new leader to replace term-limited President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi. He is the fifth Indonesian president in 25 years since Suharto. The former found no support in parliament, which appointed the president. The second was suppressed by parliament. The third was defeated at the polls. All passed power peacefully to their successors. The fact that the popular Widodo conversation overwritten to amend the constitution to allow him to run for a third term testifies to the entrenchment of democratic norms. He could have found a way to stay in office. Instead, he chose to follow the established rule and step down when a successor is chosen by a majority of voters. Next year’s elections will also mark the first time Indonesians will vote for a president, a national parliament and, later the same year, governors and assemblies for all 38 provinces. Under the self-proclaimed New Order regime of Suhartos, provincial leaders were appointed from Jakarta. Decentralization allowing the provinces to elect their own leaderssetting their own fiscal policy and retaining more of their natural resource revenues was one of the main demands that fueled previous separatist campaigns. In addition to reducing separatist sentiment, the regional elections have also led to the emergence of political leaders who have built a reputation based on their performance at the head of local and regional governments, instead of being known for their connections, their military rank or pedigree. Widodo itself is a product of the decentralized system. Born in a slum, he was a furniture maker before being elected mayor of Surakarta and then governor of Jakarta. One of the best candidates to succeed him, Ganjar Pranowo, was elected to the national parliament after the fall of Suharto and later was elected governor of Central Java. Widodo has signaled his support for Ganjar to succeed him. There are other reasons to celebrate Indonesia’s success so far. The military, the dominant force in society under Suharto, has been largely removed from politics. The chances of the military staging a coup or interfering to overthrow a civilian government, as happened in Myanmar in 2021 and Thailand more recently in 2014, seem increasingly dim in Indonesia. The country’s news agencies are among the freest in Southeast Asia. The Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index in 180 countries ranks Indonesia at 108. This places the country below Malaysia and Thailand but well above Singapore (at 129), the Philippines (132), Hong Kong (140) and Cambodia (147). The nation still has its problems. Corruption remains widespread, and many believe that Widodo, although not personally corrupt, has been unable or unwilling to tame the widespread corruption. Political parties are even more like vehicles of personal popularity and clientelism than ideological groupings. There are worries about rampant religious intolerance and pockets of extremism. The 17,000-island archipelago has also been particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, with frequent flooding, declining rice yields and other natural disasters. The threat of sea level rise is so severe that Widodo has put in place an expensive plan to move the capital from Jakarta in a new city, Archipelagobeing built from scratch about 620 miles away. These issues are not negligible. But let’s pause for a moment to celebrate what Indonesia has become over the past 25 years a rare democratic achievement in Southeast Asia. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

