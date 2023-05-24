Xi Jinping offered China’s support for Russia’s core interests





*** It was during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, whom he received in Beijing. The Chinese leader also called for strengthening cooperation with Moscow at a higher level. Chinese President,Xi Jinpingoffered on WednesdayBeijing’s support for Moscow’s core interestsduring a meeting with the Russian Prime Minister,Mikhail Mishustin. ChinathereRussiastrengthened theirdiplomatic relationstherecommercialover the past decade, coming even closer since the invasion ofUkraineby Moscow, despite Beijing’s insistence on its neutrality in this conflict. Mishustin’s trip this week is thehighest-level visit by a Russian official to China since the invasion of Ukraine last year. XisaidMishustinthat China and Russia continue to offer each other strong support in matters affecting the fundamental interests of eachand strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas, according to China’s official news agencyXinhua. This type of wording, somewhat vague, is often used in the context of bilateral meetings with representatives of Russia and other countries, and generally refers (as far as China is concerned) to the question of the island ofTaiwan. Xi Jinping is also a lawyer push cooperation in various fields to a higher level and raise the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation. The Chinese leader also called for strengthening coordination in multilateral arenas such asThe United NationsthereShanghai Cooperation OrganizationTHEBRICSor theG20accordingXinhua. Unprecedented Mishustinarrived in China on Monday and attended an economic forum inShanghaibefore heading to the Chinese capital. On Wednesday, he also met the Prime MinisterLi Qiangwho said that relations between Russia and China were at aunprecedented levelafter a grand welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. They are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to respond to challenges together, which is associated with growing turmoil on the international scene and illegitimate sanctions pressure from the collective West, he said. . Li, for his part, hailed the China-Russia comprehensive cooperative strategic partnership in the new era. China is Russia’s largest trading partner.Transactions between the two countries reached 190,000 million dollars (about 176,000 million euros) in 2022, according to Chinese customs. Tuesday,Li QiangHe said that in the first four months of this year, the amount of trade was already 70 billion dollars (64 billion euros), which represents an interannual growth of more than 40%. The scale of investment between the two countries is also improving continuously, Li said. Large-scale strategic projects are advancing steadily. Mishustin traveled accompanied by various Russian officials, such as Deputy Prime MinisterAlexander Novakin charge of the Energy portfolio. After the talks, the ministers of the two countries signed aseries of cooperation agreementsin the trade of services and sport, as well as onpatentsthereRussian exportsof millet to China. A month later, at a summit in Moscow, Xi invited Putin to Beijing. Infobae/Honduario

