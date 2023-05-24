Reactions to new Partygate allegations

Boris Johnson faces more allegations of breaking lockdown rules. (Getty)

What is happening? Boris Johnson again faces charges of breaking the rules during the pandemic.

In an echo of last year’s Partygate storm, the former prime minister was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over alleged events at Checkers and Downing Street.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the events were legal and denied wrongdoing.

It will come as no surprise that the latest round of accusations against Johnson has drawn fury from his political opponents and support from his supporters.

But, as always with Johnson, opinions of him are strong, forceful and deep-seated from friend and foe alike. Yahoo News brings together some of these opinions.

He is totally unfit for any form of public service

Lindsay Jackson, spokesperson for the COVID-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice, didn’t mince words. She called Johnson completely unfit for any form of public service and suggested that he quietly retire from public life.

Jackson said: These revelations poke fun at Boris Johnson’s claims that he did not break his own lockdown rules. He lied when he told us to our face that he did everything he could to protect our loved ones, he lied again when he said the rules weren’t broken in number 10, and he lied again and again since then, when he denied it.

If he had any respect, he quietly retired from public life.

Families of COVID victims have reacted with fury to the latest complaints against Boris Johnson. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Weird and unacceptable

Johnson himself is adamant he broke no rules, going so far as to accuse the Cabinet Office of making bizarre and unacceptable statements about him.

In an inflammatory statement, Johnson said the government was entirely wrong and the allegations were political.

The statement from his office read: No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

The story continues

Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.

Johnson’s sister, Rachel Johnson, also defended her brother, saying all rules were followed at Checkers.

Boris Johnson has called the charges against him bizarre and unacceptable. (Alamy)

New calls for a witch hunt

Unsurprisingly, the former prime minister’s allies wasted no time in attacking the new investigation, describing it as a witch hunt.

In fact, they have gone further than simply opposing it and are now threatening to withdraw their support for the Rishi Sunak and the government, according to the Guardian.

A Johnson ally told the newspaper: Boris has backed the government, but this act is the last straw.

There are a growing number of MPs who want the party leadership to act to end these witch hunts and a group of MPs will meet today to consider the options.

The ally said Tory members across the country were organizing, suggesting they would take their anger directly on Sunak and his position as party leader.

Former colleagues of Boris Johnson have suggested there will be no investigation if there is no wrongdoing. (Reuters)

No smoke without fire

Some are convinced the allegations are still being made because Johnson has more to answer for.

Will Walden, who was Johnson’s communications director when he was mayor of London, told Sky News there was smoke without fire, but the claims would do nothing to change Johnson’s mind.

He said: “The problem is that it’s too early to say what happened here, we just don’t have enough details. I doubt this morning’s story has changed my mind.

“If you didn’t like Boris, that will be further proof that you were right. If you were a fan, that will be further proof that the establishment is out to get him.”

“Taxpayers pay Johnsons legal fees”

The work highlighted how taxpayers are paying around $222,000 in legal fees to help Johnson defend himself.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: The public will be shocked that he is still paying Boris Johnson’s legal bills as he rakes in millions from gigs, all because Rishi Sunak is too weak to put an end to it.

Watch: Boris Johnson reported potential new lockdown breaches to police

Johnson could avoid a fine

While taxpayers are still paying Johnson’s bills, there’s a good chance he’ll avoid a fine over a technicality.

Attorney Adam Wagner pointed out how the timing of the alleged offense could mean the investigation is going nowhere.

He tweeted: There’s been a long three year hiatus since the offense so if Johnson is charged with offenses dating back to June 2020 I doubt the police can do anything about it including an FPN .