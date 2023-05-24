Former Prime Minister Imran Khans PTI hit by more resignations in Pakistan | Imran Khan News





Chaudhry, senior vice-president of the PTI, leaves the party, general secretary Umar resigns from his post.

Islamabad, Pakistan A senior vice president of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistani Justice Movement, PTI) has quit the party while its general secretary has resigned from his post, dealing another blow to the former prime minister Imran Khan. .

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president and former federal minister, tweeted that he was parting ways with Khan and the party.

I decided to take a break from politics, so I resigned from my party post and parted ways with Imran Khan, Chaudhry wrote.

A few hours later, at a press conference in the capital Islamabad, Asad Umar announced that he was also leaving his leadership position, but added that he would remain a member of the PTI.

In view of the events of May 9, it is untenable for me to continue in the leadership position of the parties, therefore I am resigning from the post of general secretary and from my membership in the central committee, said Umar, who had been released from a two-week term. in jail earlier in the evening.

Ref. My previous statement where I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from the party position and part ways with Imran Khan

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 24, 2023

With their resignations, Chaudhry and Umar join more than two dozen other former Prime Minister Khans PTI leaders who have either quit their posts or left the party since his arrest earlier this month.

On Tuesday, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari quit the PTI after being repeatedly detained since May 12, when she was first arrested following deadly protests following the Khan’s arrest.

Chaudhry and Umar were also arrested in Islamabad on May 10 on public order charges. Chaudhry told reporters after his release a week later that he condemned the violence sparked by Khan’s arrest.

Pakistan exists because the Pakistani military exists, and we have to design our policies with this viewpoint at the front, Chaudhry told reporters after his release.

Pakistani Finance Minister Asad Umar during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 30, 2018. [File: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters]

During his press conference on Wednesday, Umar also condemned the violence.

Almost everyone condemned what happened on May 9, but I want to talk about why these incidents were dangerous for the country. Lives were lost, people were injured and public and private property was damaged, he said.

But the most dangerous thing was that military-related facilities were attacked.

As more politicians jumped ship, PTI leader Khan tweeted: We had all heard of forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces.

We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon appeared, forced divorces.

I also wonder where all the human rights organizations in the country have disappeared.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

The desertions are compounding Khans’ problems as the 70-year-old politician battles more than 100 court cases and tries to avoid being re-arrested.

Speaking to reporters outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Khan alleged his party leaders were being forced out, without saying who was doing so.

People don’t quit, they are forced out of the party at gunpoint, he said. Political parties cannot be dismantled by such tactics.

