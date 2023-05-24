Donald Trump demands to speak to the director of the Department of Justice





Just before nine o’clock last night, Donald Trump shouted this nastygram into the airless void of his social media platform.

“Dear Attorney General Garland,” her attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty began, channeling their inner Karen.

We are representing Donald J. Trump, the 45′ President of the United States, in the current investigation by the Special Counsel’s Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever in the history of our country been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner. We request a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the ongoing injustice being perpetrated by your special advocate and his prosecutors.

Rowley and Trusty are both veterans of the DOJ — they know full well that’s not how you ask for a pre-charge meeting. And yet, the media credulously treats this as a request to speak to manager Garland about Clerk Smith’s poor customer service.

As Andrew Weissman, veteran of the Mueller investigation, points out, the interest of a special advocate is to achieve a certain independence vis-à-vis the executive. And Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to have given free rein to Special Counsel John Durham to pursue a doomed prosecution and release a report implicating several unindicted parties. If the purpose of this missive was really to report Special Counsel Jack Smith to his boss, it would be very funny in light of Trump’s constant criticism on social media that Garland and Biden are pulling strings with local district attorneys in the part of a plot to catch him.

But of course, this letter is not that. Just five hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that Smith was close to a denial ruling in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, that would appear to be more a reaction to an impending indictment than something else. Even Trump’s former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, who defended him in the first impeachment, recently described it as “a tight filibuster case,” telling CNN, “Yeah, I think that he will go to prison for this”.

Or perhaps the letter is a reaction to a Washington Post report that the special adviser’s investigation has expanded to cover the Trump Organization’s foreign trade deals.

According to the Journal, the Trumplanders are “preparing for his indictment and planning to be able to raise funds through a lawsuit.” And judging by the number of deranged emails the campaign has launched in the past 24 hours, that may be true. But it seems more likely that the “Congress officials” copied to this document are the real recipients.

Before turning a deaf ear and blaming Trump fixer Boris Epshteyn for doing “everything he could to try to block us, to stop us from doing what we could to defend the president”, the Lawyer Timothy Parlatore sent a ten-page letter to House Intel Chairman Mike. Turner demanding that Congress direct the Justice Department to “discontinue” pursuit of the documents and direct the “intelligence community to conduct a proper investigation instead.”

Savvy readers will note that Congress has no more power to order the DOJ to stop an investigation than it has to order the IC to open one. And indeed, Rep. Turner did little more than shout about the investigation to the conservative media. But Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is burdened with no such qualms, as evidenced by his efforts to ratf*ck Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal charges against the former president. So perhaps this final one-paragraph epistle is for those among Trump’s congressional colleagues who are less inclined to read the letter from some longass lawyers with footnotes, acronyms, and statutory references .

Maybe Trump (cough, cough Boris) is hoping a Hail Mary pass name, Hunter Biden, will inspire Jordan and his Oversight Committee buddy Jamie Comer to jump on the special advocate’s grenade before she does not trigger. Ironic from a guy who spent four years telling Congress to bow to a theory of magic executive immunity not only from legislative interference, but also from the criminal process itself.

Help me, Obi Wan-Jordan! You are my only hope.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

