In the face of a growing chorus of skepticism towards China in the European Union, the language of Hungarian diplomats is striking. Not for them the common discourse of European officials on the need to de-risk relations with China and treat it as a systemic rival. Cooperation between Hungary and China presents opportunities rather than risks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Beijing on May 15. Wang Yi, China's foreign affairs overlord, told him that relations between the countries had entered their best period in history.

As China examines the grim landscape of its foreign policy in Europe, battered by differences on issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to human rights abuses in Xinjiang and China’s muscle flexing around Taiwan, the Hungary’s stubborn friendship towards China and Russia stands out. Hungary echoes China’s view that Western support for Ukraine only fuels the conflict at Europe’s expense. Speaking to Bloomberg on May 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended his blocking of a $540 million package of EU financial assistance to Ukraine. There is no chance of winning this war, he says.

Other Eastern European countries, such as Poland, had shared Hungary’s more committed approach to its relations with China. But their enthusiasm has been dampened by China’s support for Russia during the Ukraine war, and a sense that the commercial benefits of political affiliation with China have not been as great as expected.

China sees good uses in friendship with Europe. THE EU is an essential business partner. Moreover, the bloc could, if it wished, lessen the impact of the Americas’ rivalry with China by adopting a less security-focused approach. Beijing officials are alarmed by a recent trend, including in critical joint statements during a g 7 gathered in Tokyo on May 21 towards greater transatlantic cooperation on China, notwithstanding the differences between EU members on how far this should go. During a trip to China last month, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that European countries should not become mere supporters of the Americas when it comes to Taiwan.

But Hungary is special. The worldviews of Mr. Orban and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have much in common. They are both authoritarians (although to varying degrees), who hold back American power but believe the West is in decline. They share a fondness for Russia, and Mr. Orbans’ friends in the business world could benefit from deals with authoritarian regimes.

Hungary is well placed to serve China’s foreign policy interests. As a member of the EU he has a right of veto on foreign and security policy. He used it to dilute or dilute EU statements critical of China. He is also a member of nato , an alliance China views with growing apprehension. Hungary has shown an occasional willingness to thumb its nose here too, for example in its recent support for Turkey to block Swedish membership.

Thus, from the point of view of China, a country of less than 10 million inhabitants and one of the poorest in the EU has a disproportionate role to play. This was evident in February when Mr. Wang made his first overseas tour since taking office as China’s foreign chief (state media confirmed his promotion in January; this means that he is ahead of Qin Gang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs). He traveled to France, Italy and then Germany for the Munich Conference on the Security of Global Foreign Policy Elites. Before heading to Moscow, he stopped in Hungary where he hailed the country’s pro-China policy, according to Hungarian media. Mr Szijjarto thanked him for China’s much-needed support during the covid-19 pandemic, including the supply of Chinese-made vaccines (which Hungary used in defiance of a EU consensus that covid vaccines used in block should win first EU approval).

Over the past two years, one might have expected events in Hungary to give China pause. Mr Orban, who has led the country since 2010 and emerged even stronger after yet another general election victory last year, remains a reliable friend. Polls suggest that Hungarians are among the most pro-China people in the world. EU (it helps that the country’s predominantly pro-government media quells skeptical views toward China). But China-related protests in Budapest in 2021 and recently in Debrecen, the country’s second-largest city, have raised questions about whether that sentiment will last. A survey released last year by the Pew Research Center, a US polling firm, found that 52% of respondents in Hungary had a negative view of China, a 15-point increase since 2019.

South of downtown Budapest, in the semi-wasteland of an abandoned logistics hub, street signs recall unrest in the capital two years ago that brought concerns about China at least briefly into the public debate. The names on it are pikes to China: Uyghur Martyrs Street and Bishop Hszie Si-kuang Street (named after the late Xie Shiguang, Catholic, imprisoned for 30 years). In 2021, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony gave the roads these new labels (also Dalai Lama Street and Free Hong Kong Street) in protest against a plan to build a Shanghai Fudan University campus on land neighbours. Leaked official documents showed the construction would cost $1.8 billion, with 80% of the money coming from a Chinese loan.

The Fudan project has helped galvanize government critics in opposition-stronghold Budapest. Three days after the street names were changed, thousands of people joined a rally to denounce the campus plan. Complaints about it ranged from the possible stifling of academic debate to the loss of land that had been earmarked for subsidized student housing.

Mr Orban appeared to back down, agreeing to a referendum on the plan. But after his re-election in 2022, the Constitutional Court said such a ballot could not take place because it would involve an international agreement. However, it is unclear if the project will continue. Some Budapest analysts say China, alarmed by public anger, may have been cold-hearted.

Fractured after last year’s election, the opposition shows few signs of trying to rekindle public interest. But in recent months in Debrecen, the government’s own supporters have joined a campaign that is still simmering against another Chinese project. This is a plan, announced in August by cat , a Chinese battery giant, to build a factory just outside the city in the village of Mikepercs at a cost of around $7.7 billion. It would manufacture batteries for electric vehicles ( ev s), the largest installation of this type in Europe. Hungary’s efforts to develop its ev the industry has attracted others as well. Last year BMW a German company, began building a $2 billion project ev and battery factory in Debrecen. This month, another Chinese company, day before Energy, said it would set up a $1.2 billion battery factory to supply BMW the plant.

Some residents are concerned about the potential impact of the cat project on the local environment and areas with scarce water resources. They staged protests and heckled local officials in public hearings. Opening up to the East is a mistake, according to one activist, a 60-year-old retired doctor, referring to Mr Orbans’ policy of promoting business with China and other Asian countries. Because Hungarian culture is European culture.

Tighten your belt and your road

In Budapest, however, opposition supporters say they doubt the protests in Debrecen pose a challenge to Mr Orban or the Chinese government. The media gives little coverage, they say. Any political difficulty for Fidesz will remain largely local. Opposition politicians attacked another multi-billion dollar undertaking involving Chinese companies: a new rail link between Budapest and Belgrade in neighboring Serbia (work on the Hungarian side started in 2021). They say it’s too expensive and worry about favoritism in awarding contracts, but China sees the project as a culmination of its Belt and Road construction in Europe, for which Mr Orban is a champion. -cheerleader.

Despite all the changes in Europeans’ attitude towards China, Mr. Xi is likely to make few adjustments. Despite Mr. Orbans’ political isolation in Europe, he shows no sign of distancing himself from China. As long as he remains in power, Hungary will be a useful ally. Studying its position on China could offer lessons for developing good relations between China and other European countries, two Chinese scholars wrote in an article published this year in a Communist Party newspaper. An obvious lesson would be that pro-Russian and illiberal governments make strong friends. China’s options in Europe are shrinking.