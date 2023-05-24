Erdoan’s re-election as president would be a boon for Islamists, say Turkish political experts | JNS





After record turnout in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections last week, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan faces a runoff, his biggest political challenge since taking office in 2014. Turkish policy experts told JNS last week that an Erdoan victory would likely lead to improved Turkish-Israeli relations. Other experts say, however, that the re-election of the autocratic leader, who supported Hamaswould strengthen the Islamists in Türkiye. Mehmet Efe Caman, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science at Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, is a scholar of Turkish politics. He told JNS that Erdoan’s alignment with the Free Cause Party (HDA PAR) would be a boon for Islamists inside the country. HDA PAR’s joining the Erdoans coalition is undoubtedly in line with the Islamist-nationalist orientation of the current regime, he told JNS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons. The party, which is Sunni Islamist, is the legal wing of a Hezbollah terrorist group operating in Turkey. The latter is not linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist and researcher with the Philos project, told JNS. Many people joined Erdoans campaign rallies waving HDA PAR flags, she said. Caman added that the joining of the Free Cause Party to the Erdoans coalition is a worrying development that will cause Hezbollah terrorism to become active again in Turkish Kurdistan. Muslim Brotherhood at every opportunity If re-elected, Erdoan would most likely continue to strongly support Islamist groups outside the country, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and al-Qaeda-linked groups, Caman said. He noted that Erdoan sympathizes with an ideology that reflects anti-Semitic, anti-Western, Islamist and jihadist components. Erdoan will continue to support terrorist organizations, like Hamas, given that he has hosted Hamas leaders in Turkey in the past, saying he sees such organizations as Muslim Brotherhood at every opportunity, Caman said. He predicted that a re-elected Erdoan would also continue to support the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Al-Nusra Front in Syria. Turkey has a regime that has adopted and used Islam as its ideology. This is why organizations like Hamas have always supported an autocrat like Erdoan, Caman said. Erdoan and his ideology pose a significant threat to Turkey, the Middle East and world peace. Kemal Kledarolu. Credit: Republican People’s Party via Wikimedia Commons. Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, abbreviated YSK from the Turkish language, said on May 15 that Erdoan had won 49.51 percent of the vote. Turkish law requires a candidate to exceed 50%, so a runoff is scheduled for May 28. Kemal Kldarolu came closest with 44.88%. (Another candidate got only 5.17%). Experts predict a victory for Erdoan, which would likely be for another five-year term. Bulut warned that Erdoan owes much of his political support to his alliance with domestic Islamist groups such as Turkey’s Hezbollah. During the 1990s, Turkey’s Hezbollah kidnapped, tortured and murdered many civilians in the country, she said. In 2012, he renamed the political party HDA PAR, whose Turkish abbreviation also suggests Arabic for the Party of God. Thanks to this alliance, in the coming period, the true supporters of Hezbollah will become members of the Turkish parliament, predicted Bulut. The post office Erdoan’s re-election as president would be a boon for Islamists, say Turkish political experts appeared first on JNS.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/erdo-an-re-election-as-president-would-be-boon-to-islamists-say-turkish-policy-experts/article_8f4ffcb2-7aa7-5d21-9b35-88aabe479f45.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos