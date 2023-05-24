Erdoan’s re-election as president would be a boon for Islamists, say Turkish political experts | JNS

After record turnout in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections last week, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoan faces a runoff, his biggest political challenge since taking office in 2014.
Turkish policy experts told JNS last week that an Erdoan victory would likely lead to improved Turkish-Israeli relations. Other experts say, however, that the re-election of the autocratic leader, who supported Hamaswould strengthen the Islamists in Türkiye.
Mehmet Efe Caman, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science at Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, is a scholar of Turkish politics. He told JNS that Erdoan’s alignment with the Free Cause Party (HDA PAR) would be a boon for Islamists inside the country.
HDA PAR’s joining the Erdoans coalition is undoubtedly in line with the Islamist-nationalist orientation of the current regime, he told JNS.
The party, which is Sunni Islamist, is the legal wing of a Hezbollah terrorist group operating in Turkey. The latter is not linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist and researcher with the Philos project, told JNS.
Many people joined Erdoans campaign rallies waving HDA PAR flags, she said.
Caman added that the joining of the Free Cause Party to the Erdoans coalition is a worrying development that will cause Hezbollah terrorism to become active again in Turkish Kurdistan.
Muslim Brotherhood at every opportunity
If re-elected, Erdoan would most likely continue to strongly support Islamist groups outside the country, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and al-Qaeda-linked groups, Caman said. He noted that Erdoan sympathizes with an ideology that reflects anti-Semitic, anti-Western, Islamist and jihadist components.
Erdoan will continue to support terrorist organizations, like Hamas, given that he has hosted Hamas leaders in Turkey in the past, saying he sees such organizations as Muslim Brotherhood at every opportunity, Caman said.
He predicted that a re-elected Erdoan would also continue to support the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Al-Nusra Front in Syria.
Turkey has a regime that has adopted and used Islam as its ideology. This is why organizations like Hamas have always supported an autocrat like Erdoan, Caman said. Erdoan and his ideology pose a significant threat to Turkey, the Middle East and world peace.
Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, abbreviated YSK from the Turkish language, said on May 15 that Erdoan had won 49.51 percent of the vote. Turkish law requires a candidate to exceed 50%, so a runoff is scheduled for May 28. Kemal Kldarolu came closest with 44.88%. (Another candidate got only 5.17%).
Experts predict a victory for Erdoan, which would likely be for another five-year term.
Bulut warned that Erdoan owes much of his political support to his alliance with domestic Islamist groups such as Turkey’s Hezbollah.
During the 1990s, Turkey’s Hezbollah kidnapped, tortured and murdered many civilians in the country, she said. In 2012, he renamed the political party HDA PAR, whose Turkish abbreviation also suggests Arabic for the Party of God.
Thanks to this alliance, in the coming period, the true supporters of Hezbollah will become members of the Turkish parliament, predicted Bulut.
