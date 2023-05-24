COVID inquiry issues legal notice to Cabinet Office for failing to deliver unredacted messages from Boris Johnson | Political news

The COVID inquiry has issued a legal notice to the Cabinet Office for failing to hand over the full content of Boris Johnson’s messages.

The Cabinet Office attempted to object to the release of the communications, but was overruled by Baroness Hallett, Chair of the covid asked.

But she ordered the release of unredacted WhatsApp messages and journal entries from the former prime minister.

Breaking News in Politics: Union Attacks on Braverman

The order was first made last month, but the Cabinet Office appealed.

The Cabinet Office said it would provide “all relevant documents as required by law”.

He has already provided more than 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements and eight company statements to the investigation.

But the government believes it has no obligation to disclose “unambiguously irrelevant” material, according to the Cabinet Office in its initial objection.

Lady Hallett disagrees and under the Inquiries Act 2005 has the final say.

In her response to the government, the chair rejects their argument that they decide what or what is not “unambiguously irrelevant”.

Picture:

Baroness Hallett is presiding over the inquiry



She said in her decision that all of these documents “contain potentially relevant information” about how decisions were made during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson wrote to the inquest saying he was not responsible for the redactions and that the order ‘may directly and/or indirectly suggest that I failed to provide material to the inquest’.

He added: “Any suggestion or implication would be unfair and wrong.”

In a letter dated May 24, he requested a delay of at least 48 hours for the publication of the order, so that he could seek legal advice.

He also revealed that he is currently changing his legal team.

The inquiry did not grant the deadline and published the order the same day – although it published Mr Johnson’s letter alongside his announcement.

In her reasoning, Lady Hallett states by way of example that the messages between Mr Johnson and his advisers regarding the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the Sarah Everard protests were initially assessed by the Cabinet Office as being “unambiguously unrelated to the investigation”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





3:17

‘I want justice,’ family of COVID victim says





Redacted copies were subsequently provided, and these have not been redacted since.

Lady Hallett says it was “not a promising start”.

She also identified communications – which have only been seen so far in their redacted form – that she considers “actually relevant to my investigation”.

The way WhatsApp was used to shape policy between the UK and Scotland is cited as an example.

A spokesperson for COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK said it was “outrageous” that the government “believes it can dictate to an independent inquiry what Boris Johnson WhatsApp messages they can see”.

“With the revelations that came out yesterday about him break the lock rulesyou really fear the worst of what they hide.”

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The fact that the COVID inquiry had to invoke legal powers to compel the handing over of crucial documents suggests that this is a government with a lot to hide.

“Rather than fighting legal battles to withhold evidence, it is essential that ministers now comply so that the public can find out the truth and those responsible can be held accountable.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to our obligations in the COVID-19 investigation. As such, the Cabinet Office alone has already provided over 55,000 documents, 24 personal witness statements, eight company statements and a great deal of time and effort has fully participated in the investigation over the past 11 months.

“We will continue to provide all material relevant to the investigation, in accordance with the law, before the start of the procedure.”