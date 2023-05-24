Donald Trump’s lawyers would like to speak with the DOJ about his next potential indictment





Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Justice Department-appointed special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the conclusion of his investigation into classified documents implicating Donald Trump, and that some of Trump’s close associates the former president are preparing for his indictment. Apparently also concerned about new criminal charges for the former guy? His lawyers, if their letter to Merrick Garland is any indication.

In a memo sent to the attorney general on Tuesday the same day the newspaper story was published, attorneys James Trusty and John Rowley, attorneys working for Trump, claimed the 45th POTUS was being treated unfairly and the federal investigation was being conducted unfairly. scandalous and illegal way. . They added: We request a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the ongoing injustice being perpetrated by your special advocate and his prosecutors.

According to ABC News, the letter, while thin on specifics, was sent so Trump’s attorneys could make arguments that Trump should not be charged. Unfortunately for Trump, the New York Times reports that Mr. Garland is highly unlikely to agree to meet with Mr. Trump’s lawyers. Former Garland spokesman Anthony Coley said: Merrick Garland will not be meeting with Trusty or any of Trump’s other attorneys. Jack Smith is leading this investigation, not Merrick Garland. (Like the Journal, the Times also revealed that some of Mr. Trump’s advisers privately predicted that the former president would face charges in the documents case.)

In its Tuesday article, the Journal noted that prosecutors on the Smiths team have, over the past few weeks, conducted interviews with nearly every employee of the Trumps Florida household, from top political aides to housekeepers. and maintenance staff, prosecutors allegedly pressured[ing] witnesses in multiple rounds of testimony on issues that appeared to relate to specific items Smiths’ team would need to show to prove a crime, including those who talk about Trump’s intentions. In April, The Washington Post reported that Smith had uncovered significant evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice. And on Monday, The Guardian revealed that Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, had handed over dozens of pages of memos, which showed, among other things, that he advised the ex-president not to keep any government documents after he was subpoenaed by the government last May. follow.

A potential indictment over the classified documents is, of course, far from the only legal issue Trump faces. Last month, he was charged with 34 Class E felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for silent payments he made before the 2016 election. The Fulton County District Attorney, who investigated over his attempt to nullify the Georgia election, is expected to announce possible charges in August. Meanwhile, Smith is also investigating Trump’s attempt to void the election and the ensuing insurgency.

