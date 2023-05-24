Pakistan: former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI shaken by resignations





The Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was rocked by a series of top leadership resignations on May 24. PTI Vice President and Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he was splitting from the party, saying he condemned the violent protests that shattered the nation on May 9 following the arrest of the head of the PTI in an alleged corruption case.

Later on Wednesday, the Khans’ close confidant Asad Umar, shortly after his release from Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, announced his resignation from all party posts except its leading members.

Among others, Nadia Sher Khan, a former PTI legislator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan State, announced that she was resigning from the party.

What did Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar say?

Pakistan’s two main Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, despite their fierce defense of Imran Khan’s political positioning within Pakistan’s complex civil-military complex, have said that the May 9 vandalism was the reason for their resignation.

“After my previous statement in which I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I have decided to take a break from politics. Therefore, I have resigned from my party post and am separating myself from Imran Khan,” Chaudhry wrote in a tweet Wednesday night.

Earlier, the main leader of the PTI and former party whip, Shireen Mazari, also resigned from the party, after condemning the violent demonstrations organized by the Khans’ supporters on May 9.

She said in a statement: “I strongly condemn the violence of May 9. I have always condemned violence of any kind.

Imran Khan argued that these were forced resignations.

Mazari had previously expressed concerns about police brutality against PTI workers. She also claimed that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy against the PTI.

Mazari was then arrested five times over the next 14 days, and now she has also tendered her resignation. And not only that, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, another close aide to Khan, was arrested for inciting violent protests and threatening peace amid worsening political unrest in the country.

