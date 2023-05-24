Iran, Indonesia sign 11 cooperation documents





Iranian and Indonesian officials signed 11 memorandums of understanding and documents to boost the level of cooperation between the two countries. The documents were signed by Iranian ministers and deputy ministers and their Indonesian counterparts in the areas of preferential trade, visa waiver, cultural exchanges, pharmaceuticals, science, technology, petroleum and gas, Iran Mehr press agency announced May 23. The memorandums of understanding and cooperation documents were signed in the presence of the Iranian and Indonesian presidents. During a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on a two-day visit to Jakarta, greeted the good Iran-Indonesia interactions in various political, economic, commercial, regional and international fields in the 1970s since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Raisi said the signing of several cooperation documents shows the determination of the two countries to develop relations in all fields. Referring to the goal of raising the two countries’ trade volume to $20 billion, the Iranian president said, “Of course, the two countries have decided to conduct their trade with national currencies.” This will allow trade between the two countries to continue despite possible difficulties in obtaining currencies commonly used in international trade, such as the US dollar. He said that cooperation and communication with neighboring and aligned Muslim countries is the priority of Iranian foreign policy, and noted: “Developing relations with Indonesia, as one of the important and effective countries in Asia and around the world, which is a member of important regional networks. and international organizations, is very important for Iran”. The Iranian president also met with the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the chairman of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia and the chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly. He also had talks with Indonesian and Iranian businessmen during his two-day trip. Trade between Indonesia and Iran was rising to $54.1 million in the first three months of this year. Last year, the value of bilateral trade increased by more than 23% to reach 257.2 million dollars. Motorcycles, vehicle parts, industrial fatty acid monocarboxylates and wood fibers are some of the main goods shipped from Indonesia to Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s main shipments to Indonesia include dates and raisins, carbonates and vegetable alkaloids, among many other products.

