Narendra Modis rock star welcome to Sydney is part gig, part political rally and part soft power | Australia News

It was a rock star welcome that would have made any of the biggest stars in the world blush.

But not Narendra Modi.

Entering the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s west on Tuesday evening, he was greeted by a roaring crowd who cheered and cheered throughout his speech.

The Indian leader, who has served as prime minister since 2014 and is seeking a third term in elections next year, spoke for nearly an hour on Australia-India relations as well as India’s economic and cultural successes.

There are three Cs that define our relationship with Australia: the Commonwealth, cricket and curry. But now it’s three Ds: democracy, diaspora, enough [friendship], he started. Now, there are also three Es that define the relationship: energy, economy and education.

Modi then listed popular restaurants in Harris Park, a central Indian diaspora suburb of Sydney, to the delight of the crowd: I want you all to take my friend Australian Prime Minister Albanese to these places.

He said: Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed solely through diplomatic relations between India and Australia. The real reason, the real power, is all of you Indians living in Australia.

The arena event felt more like a concert than a public appearance by two world leaders, as attendees waved flags and signs and hung Modis with every word.

Organized by the Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation, the event took place hours before the arrival of the leaders and featured dances and songs from local and international groups. At one point, a countdown was shown on the massive screens above the center stage, with each update being cheered on by the crowd.

Man this is awesome, said Bhoomika Sampath, one of the event volunteers. We are very proud of our country, we each care about this pride and want to be part of it. We want to participate, and that’s why we were here.

The dancers entertain the crowd. Photography: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The event resembled a political rally, with Modi regularly inviting the public to cheer on India and its economic or cultural achievements, such as the size of the country’s workforce, the number of smartphones, the growth of fintech startups and the adoption of Covid vaccines.

And although Modi covered a lot of ground, he did not mention the suppression of free media in India, with the Committee to Protect Journalists reporting 32 journalists and media workers killed since 2014.

The Modis Bharatiya Janata party government is also accused of using repressive and intimidating tactics against political opponents and civil society organizations, and of unlawfully discriminating against Muslims.