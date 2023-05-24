Trump lawyers seek meeting with AG Garland





WASHINGTON Donald Trump’s lawyers requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday as a Justice Department investigation into the former president dealing with classified documents shows signs of running out of steam.

In the letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty claimed Trump was being treated unfairly and requested a meeting to discuss the ongoing injustice perpetrated by your special counsel and his prosecutors. The language echoes some of Trump’s own complaints in recent months about investigations by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

It was not immediately clear what specifically prompted the letter, but the year-long investigation into the documents appears to be coming to an end. Agents and prosecutors interviewed a wide range of witnesses, including Trump lawyers, former White House officials and other close associates.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Trump illegally kept hundreds of classified documents taken with him from the White House to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, after his term ended and whether he sought to obstruct the government efforts to obtain the records. back.

It is not uncommon for defense attorneys to seek meetings with senior Justice Department officials to oppose possible indictments of their clients, although it is unusual for such meetings to include the Attorney General.

Special advocates enjoy a large degree of autonomy within the Justice Department, and officials have repeatedly pointed out that the recommendation of whether or not to pursue charges against Trump or anyone else in the investigation rests with Smith and his crew. Garland has not moved once to undo one of the steps taken in the recently concluded investigation by another special counsel, John Durham, into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

Trump’s attorneys and a Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

In addition to the document investigation, Smith is separately investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

