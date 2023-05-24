‘Totally transactional’: US-Turkey relations unlikely to reset after election

The United States is coming to terms with another five years of severed ties with Turkey as Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads into a presidential runoff on Sunday as an election frontrunner.

Washington and its allies may have hoped for a fresh start with Turkey after polls showed opposition leader Kemal Klcdaroglu within striking distance of the presidency, but after a strong showing from Erdogan they are now resigned to the close of a stormy election season.

People are starting to understand that Erdogan is here to stay, former US ambassador to Turkey James Jeffrey, who now chairs the Middle East program at the Wilson Center, told Middle East Eye. And the best we can hope for is a better relationship.

If Erdogan claims victory on Sunday, his approach to the West will face an early test in July when NATO members gather for a summit in Lithuania.

High on the agenda will be Sweden’s rise in the alliance, which Turkey has blocked due to allegations that the country supports the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist entity according to Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

If we see a Kilicdaroglu winning, there is a westward pivot from Turkey of around 60%, a senior diplomat from a NATO member state told MEE. With an Erdogan victory, there is always a pivot, but his 20% – and much of that endorses Sweden’s NATO bid.

Diplomats and analysts hope that whoever wins on Sunday, Sweden will finally be admitted to the alliance.

Erdogan’s “pound of flesh”

In June, Sweden is expected to roll out an update anti-terrorism law that Turkey pushed. The Nordic country has also acquiesced to Ankara’s complaints by extraditing at least one Kurdish man with alleged links to the PKK.

If Erdogan wins on Sunday, these steps will be enough for Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General) and a few others to call him and say, “You’ve got your pound of flesh, now’s the time to do it,” Jeffrey says at MEE.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the back and forth over Sweden’s NATO bid epitomizes the transactional approach to politics Washington can expect if Erdogan gets his way. another five years in power.

The message to the United States and Europe will be that we can do business, but it will have the same message for Russia.

“The most worrying trend for the West is the rise of ultra-nationalists” – Senior diplomat of the NATO country

Erdogan, who surprised pollsters and analysts by winning 49.5% of the vote in the first round of the election, heads into Sunday’s runoff from a position of strength. On Monday, he received an additional boost by winning the support of ultra-nationalist third-party candidate Sinan Ogan, who won just over 5% of the vote.

Cagaptay says a decisive victory could allow Erdogan to reach out to the United States. He will use the win to secure a phone call with Biden and then a face-to-face meeting, possibly on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Whispers of a reset in Turkey-US relations have already surfaced.

Some have predicted that Washington will rely on Ankara as a security partner in Central Asia after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shed light on Turkey’s defense ties with Kyiv. Even Bidens’ election in 2020 was seen as a fresh start after Turkey was sanctioned for its purchase of a Russian missile system and the jailing of an American pastor.

Whenever a major event happens, whether it’s the outbreak of war or an election in the United States and Turkey, people predict a reset opportunity, but it never happens and it certainly won’t be the case this time, Nicholas Danforth, a Turkish-American expert at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, told MEE.

Some say Turkey and the United States have moved too far apart to bridge differences that now transcend Erdogan. They cite as evidence the strong presence of ultra-nationalists in the first round in Turkey. Abandoning NATO is more important than Erdogan, the top Western diplomat told MEE.

The most worrying trend for the West is the rise of ultra-nationalists in government. These guys are opposed to the West on almost every issue, the diplomat added.

“No F-16 for you”

Erdogan campaigned on his projection of Turkish military might and independent foreign policy. In his two decades in power, he has flexed turkey muscles from Libya to the Greek islands and the Caucasus. Turkey’s decision in 2017 to acquire the Russian S-400 missile system summed up the country’s estrangement from the West.

But the deal has sunk strained ties with Washington to new lows. Turkey was forced out of the US F-35 fighter jet program and sanctioned under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act in 2020.

And the S-400 undermined Turkey’s efforts to acquire new F-16 fighter jets.

Omer Ozkizilcik, an Ankara-based foreign policy and security analyst, told MEE that the F-16 deal will be a key indicator of US-Turkish relations after Sunday’s election.

The last and best working angle the US has with Turkey is military-to-military, he told MEE. If the United States does not even approve the sale of F-16s, the relationship will be dead.

The Biden administration has signaled support for the deal, but faces stiff opposition in Congress where a bipartisan group of senators writing to President Biden in February saying they would oppose the sale until Turkey approved Sweden’s NATO membership.

Even with analysts cautiously optimistic Ankara’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO offer, the sale still has to go through Sen. Robert Menendez, the powerful Democratic chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. He said in May, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had assured him that the White House would not override its veto on the deal.

Menendez’s disapproval of the sale, along with Democratic lawmakers like Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Congressman Gregory Meeks, who chairs the House Foreign Relations Committee, is tied to concerns over the incursions. Turkish military in northern Syria against Kurdish fighters and military overflights of the Greek islands.

“The US-Turkey relationship will depend on the relationship between Turkey and Russia” – Gonul Tol, Middle East Institute

A congressional aide familiar with the matter who spoke to MEE on condition of anonymity said that for the F-16 deal to cross the finish line, the Biden administration would likely have to do pressure on these lawmakers at a time when the White House is preparing for other political priorities in the region, it seems standardization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

How much political capital will the administration use up on an arms deal to Erdogan who is unpopular in the political aisle when he needs Congressional support to take action with another unpopular Middle Eastern leader? Orient (Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman), the aide said. And when the administration enters an election year.

Despite resistance on Capitol Hill, some analysts believe the Biden administration will seek to salvage the relationship with Turkey by closing the F-16 deal.

The US needs Turkey more now than it did after the last election in 2018, Ozkizilcik told MEE. Due to Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine, Turkey is now the strongest naval power in the Black Sea.

“Totally transactional”

Erdogan is one of the only world leaders to enjoy good relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Putin.

Three days after Turkey’s first round of elections, Erdogan announced a two-month extension of a UN-backed deal under which Ukrainian grain ships can cross the Black Sea to world markets. CIA Director Bill Burns used Ankara as a meeting point with his Russian counterpart to warn Moscow against the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

But Turkey’s proximity to Russia is a double-edged sword in Washington.

“How much political capital will the administration exhaust in an arms sale to Erdogan? » – Help from Congress

Before the elections, Erdogan spent Billions dollars on freebies like free gas, early retirement and pay rises that helped cushion the sting of sky-high inflation for ordinary Turks, but emptied state coffers. In May, Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves fell from $7.6 billion to $60.8 billion in a single week, the central bank said, the biggest drop in more than two decades.

I don’t see how Erdogan did it except with money from the Gulf and Russia, Cagaptay told MEE.

Markets already appear to be pricing Erdogan’s victory on Sunday, with bets against the Turkish Lira growth. Economists say Turkey’s economic challenges are largely the work of Erdogan due to his unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.

The economic crisis in Turkey will get worse and the country will be more unstable,” Gonul Tol, founding director of the Middle East Institutes Turkey programme, told MEE.

She says Erdogan’s economic policies will deter much-needed Western investment, making Erdogan even more dependent on autocrats in the Middle East and Russia for financial support.”

And fundamentally, US-Turkish relations will depend on Turkey’s relations with Russia. It’s totally transactional now, she said.