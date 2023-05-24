Pakistani opposition leaders desert Imran Khan amid political crisis





Several Pakistani opposition members, including close associates of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have deserted him and his party amid the political crisis and the threat of court-martial against opponents.

The wave of casualties in the ranks of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began in the past two weeks, following protests called by the opposition after the arrest of the former prime minister, and numerous arrests by the authorities to contain the violence.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry today announced his departure from the party in a terse statement in which he avoided mentioning his reasons for leaving.

“I decided to take a break from politics so I resigned from the party and parted ways with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry’s exit follows that of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, a close associate of Khan, who cited family reasons for quitting.

Prior to her departure, Mazari was arrested five times in the past two weeks under a law and order order related to protests over Khan’s release.

“To this day, I am not part of the PTI or any active party because my family, my mother and my children come first,” she said.

The two leaders join a dozen PTI members, including aides to Khan, who have quit their party and condemned violence in which property and military installations have been vandalized and set on fire.

Khan was arrested on May 9 by the Rangers paramilitary force in an alleged corruption case and released three days later on bail as the streets burned in protest. According to the PTI, some 7,000 people were arrested during these days, including many of its leaders.

The government and military announced last week that they would prosecute the rioters in military courts, which conduct secret trials without access to the media.

“Everyone knows why they are leaving the party; our members are expelled from the PTI by the army,” a PTI member told EFE, requesting anonymity for fear that the charge against the army could be seen as sedition.

Former foreign minister and PTI “number two” Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also been arrested twice in the past two weeks, most recently on Tuesday minutes after his release.

Speaking briefly to the media before being arrested again, Qureshi dismissed rumors that he too would quit. “I was in the party, I am in the party and I will continue to be in the party, God willing,” Qureshi said.

According to Khan, ousted from power by a motion of no confidence, the police are being used to crush the PTI and its leaders are being forced out of the party.

To give in to this situation “means the death of our nation and therefore I will resist until my last breath,” he said on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/pakistan-opposition-leaders-desert-imran-khan-amid-political-crisis/20230524165144185277.html

