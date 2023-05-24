Raisi confirms ties with Indonesia are ‘deep-rooted’, ‘unbreakable’





The Iranian president says the economies of Tehran and Jakarta are complementary.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo greet journalists during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, May 23, 2023. (PA) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic establishes ties with countries on the basis of “regionalism and neighborhood policy”. His comments came after he returned from a two-day official visit to Indonesia. Read more: Iran-China trade participation rate exceeds $5 billion in first quarter “The economies of Tehran and Jakarta are complementary,” Raisi said, adding, “The trip to the most populous Muslim country in the world, which occupies a special and privileged position in the region and also in ASEAN, had different effects. aspects.” “During this trip, 11 cooperation documents were signed in the economic, trade, cultural and energy fields,” he said. The Iranian president revealed that Indonesia had announced “that it is ready to equip 12 major hospitals in its country with Iranian medical equipment”. Raisi pointed out that “it has been more than 17 years since the preferential tariff amendment in the field of trade between the two countries has not been concluded”, confirming that an agreement was reached during his trip. “This agreement makes trade between the two countries and the region more fluid.” Read more: Russia-Iran relations reach new heights: Tehran He continued, “In addition to the fields of energy and economy, there were also good MoUs in the historical and civilizational fields.” Raeisi stressed that the relationship between the two countries, being “deeply rooted”, is “unbreakable”. “In the regional and extra-regional fields, Iran and Indonesia have common approaches. There are shared views between the two countries to support the peoples of Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar,” he said. added the president. “The will of the officials of the two countries is to develop and strengthen economic, political and cultural relations. The expansion of relations between the two countries began from the trip.” Read more: Indonesia launches national payment system to replace VISA, MasterCard Ditch the dollar in bilateral trade Raisi announced on Tuesday, while still on the trip, that the two governments have agreed to take further steps to strengthen economic and financial cooperation through the use of national currencies in mutual trade and financial transactions. “The target set for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries… is 20 billion dollars,” he said during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo. “We decided to cooperate with this country and other countries using our national currencies,” he said. The Iranian president landed in Indonesia on May 23 at the invitation of Widodo. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the visit was a historic moment in the history of relations between the two countries.

