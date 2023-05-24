Boris Johnson cuts ties with government lawyers assisting him with Covid investigation | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has cut ties with government lawyers supporting him during the Covid inquiry, with allies saying he lost faith in the system after being reported to police over new Partygate allegations.

The former prime minister said he was currently unrepresented and was instructing new lawyers.

While Johnson is confident taxpayers will continue to foot the bill for his new legal team, he admitted in a letter to the Covid Inquiry published on Monday that the Cabinet Office has yet to agree funding and other practical arrangements .

I have no control over the timing of this process, he added.

Johnson’s decision to stop relying on the support of the government’s legal department shows the continuing erosion of relations between him and Whitehall. His allies have criticized the Cabinet Office for passing its pandemic logs to two police forces over concerns about other potential breaches of the rules during Covid.

Documents describing friends’ visits to Checkers between June 2020 and May 2021 were provided by Johnson to his government-appointed lawyers. But because the client was the Cabinet Office, they received them too.

The officials then decided that under the Civil Service Code they had to go to the police.

Other documents are requested by the Covid investigation, including WhatsApp messages and 24 notebooks. Inquiries chair Lady Heather Hallett has rejected an attempt by the Cabinet Office to prevent having to hand everything over in full.