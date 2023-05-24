Xi Jinping and Russian PM strengthen ties after G7 criticism

Asia Zelensky closes G7 summit: “Bakhmut is not occupied by Russia”

The geopolitical divisions exacerbated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a fact, of which we find a good example these days by drawing a circle around everything that has passed through Japan and China. On the one hand, we have the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelensky, who is going to Hiroshima, where the G7 summit was held, to obtain more military and financial guarantees from the leaders of the allied democracies. Then we have Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who travels first to Shanghai to seek financial support for his country, then to Beijing to strengthen political ties with Xi Jinping.

Inside the Great Hall of the People, the Tiananmen Square Chamber, Xi and Mishustin reunited This Wednesday just two months after a previous meeting they had in Moscow, where the Chinese leader also met his counterpart Vladimir Putin. “Our countries are together resisting attempts by the collective West to maintain global dominance and to use illegal sanctions to impose their will on independent states,” Mishustin said according to the first reading of the interview reported by media outlets. his country.

The Russian prime minister, who has become the highest-ranking Kremlin official to set foot in Beijing since his boss Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, added in his statement that Xi and Putin would see each other again at the end of the year. to “synchronize your clocks”.

Ahead of the meeting with Xi, the Russian signed with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, a series of economic agreements which included deepening cooperation on investment in trade services and another to increase the export of agricultural products. to China. “Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented level. They are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests and willingness to jointly respond to challenges,” Mishustin said. “China is willing to work with Russia to implement joint cooperation between the two countries,” Li replied.

China has just seen near its doorstep in neighboring Japan how G7 leaders, in addition to discussing new sanctions against Russia, have lined up to press charges against its policies and accuse Xi of using its strong trade position to intimidate others.

A unity that some sectors of the Chinese regime understand as a new move by Washington to unite with partners who in the future can help promote conflict in the region. This current is convinced that if Putin’s troops fall in Ukraine, they will be next. Faced with this scenario, the second world power is preparing to further strengthen its relations with Russia, which also needs Beijing’s economic support more than ever.

A day after the end of the G7, the two countries most targeted by the group’s communiqué had a counter-scheduled meeting in the Russian capital to discuss “security issues”. Chen Wenqing, a Chinese bigwig in the Politburo, had his photograph taken in Moscow with Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council. It was the aperitif of the Russian Prime Minister’s trip to China, where he made a first stopover in Shanghai to participate in an economic forum.

Mishustin did not land in the financial capital of its Asian neighbor alone: ​​he was accompanied by a group of Russian tycoons from key sectors such as energy, fertilizers and mining, many of whom are struggling with imposed sanctions by Western allies.

Trade relations

Trade relations between the two countries continue to strengthen so far this year. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, trade in the first four months of this year reached $73.15 billion, up 41.3 percent year-on-year. Beijing, taking advantage of cheap Russian crude, became Russia’s biggest energy customer last year. Energy shipments from Putin’s country are expected to increase by 40% this year.

After the G7 summit closed, Beijing and Moscow came out quickly to criticize the meeting of the leaders of the most industrialized democracies. From the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the G7 of “obstructing international peace”while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added that the allies intended to eliminate Russia, not only on the battlefield, but also “as a geopolitical competitor”.

In Hiroshima, the group pledged to continue providing military and financial support to Kiev “as long as necessary” and to take further steps to limit Russia’s ability to “fuel its war”. President Xi Jinping has been urged to pressure Putin, taking advantage of the close relationship the two leaders share, to end the invasion.

The meeting in Japan, and the Russian prime minister’s subsequent visit to China, coincided with the trip to Europe of the “peace envoy” whom Xi Jinping has chosen to try to mediate in the war in Ukraine. Li Hui, a 70-year-old veteran diplomat, former ambassador to Moscow, was in Kyiv to meet President Volodimir Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba, who made it clear to him that they would not agree to any peace plan which would go through the loss of territory. The Kremlin has rejected those terms and it is unclear whether Xi, who has an interest in maintaining strong ties with Moscow, will be prepared to pressure Putin to give in to Kiev’s demands.

After the visit to the Ukrainian capital, envoy Li, who is in charge of the Eurasian Affairs Department, which handles diplomatic relations in a wide area including Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, s went to Poland, where there are the ambiguous “peace plan” proposed by Beijingwho defends Ukraine’s sovereignty and opposes the use of nuclear weapons, but also shares Putin’s “security concerns”.

NEW CHINESE AMBASSADOR IN WASHINGTON

The Russian Prime Minister’s visit to the Asian giant also coincided with the appointment of a new Chinese ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, until then deputy foreign minister responsible for overseeing policy towards the United States. United.

Xie, who comes from the hard wing of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and has had several arguments with his American counterparts in recent years, said upon his arrival in his new destination that his priority was to improve cooperation between the two countries. . A comment that follows the more conciliatory line that Joe Biden marked at the G7 summit, when he assured that the ties between the two world powers could “start to thaw very soon”.