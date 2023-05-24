Imran Khan seeks talks as Pakistan weighs banning his party





(Bloomberg) – Embattled leader Imran Khan has offered to hold talks with Pakistan’s government and mighty military after his party was threatened with a ban while a sweeping crackdown saw many of his closest associates quit the group .

Khan, 70, said he was ready to form a committee to speak with whoever is in power today, in what appears to be an attempt to ease a standoff with the military establishment. It came hours after the government announced it was considering banning the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

If they can convince this committee that they have a solution and that the country will do better without Imran Khan, I am ready to step down, he told reporters and his supporters at his heavily guarded home in Lahore. Or if they can tell the committee how the country could benefit from having an election in October.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in a televised address on Wednesday that the Khans party was behind the May 9 violence when the politician was briefly arrested by Pakistan’s corruption agency, which saw some groups attacking offices and military buildings.

It was pre-planned, so in this context, we are considering banning the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, Asif said. No decision has yet been made, he added.

These protests are considered individual actions and a party cannot be banned on these grounds, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, one of the Khans’ lawyers, told reporters in Islamabad. If such a step is taken, I’m sure this court will reverse it instantly.

There is precedent for such a step in the South Asian nation. At least five political parties have been banned in recent decades. These include the Communist Party which was banned in 1954, accused of trying to overthrow the government. The most recent was Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which was banned in April 2021 amid allegations of links to hostile nations. The decision was reversed later that year by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The past few weeks have seen a sweeping government crackdown on the Khans party. Several top leaders are currently in jail and some two dozen have left the party, dealing a blow to the embattled opposition leader.

Last to go was Fawad Chaudhry, a former information minister in the Khans cabinet. A longtime party stalwart, Chaudhry has been at the forefront of party pressure to hold a snap election after Khan was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote last April.

Before him was Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister, who resigned after being detained several times in recent weeks. She said she was quitting the party and politics altogether, citing health and family reasons.

The military has warned of tough action against protesters who attacked his properties. The military and government have also pledged to try those responsible under military law.

More than 10,000 people, including PTI members, supporters and their families, have been arrested by police in raids across the country since Khan stepped up his campaign for early elections this year. This demand brought him into a direct confrontation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said stabilizing the economy should be the priority.

Pakistan is in the grip of the worst economic crisis in its history and is on the verge of default. A deal with the International Monetary Fund on a $6.7 billion bailout is still out of reach amid low foreign exchange reserves and runaway inflation.

–With the help of Francesca Stevens.

(Lead redesign, updates with details throughout)

