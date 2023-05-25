Trump slams DeSantis hours ahead of 2024 announcement





Trump ripped into Ron DeSantis on Wednesday hours before Florida’s expected 2024 gubernatorial run. DeSantis is expected to join Elon Musk for a Twitter Spaces later tonight. The former president suggested that DeSantis “desperately needs a personality transplant.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump fired up Ron DeSantis on social media on Wednesday, spending the final hours before DeSantis officially entered the presidential realm trashing his former ally with all-caps rants and personal insults.

“Ron DeSanctus can’t win the general election (or get the nomination)…” Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform, listing a series of positions DeSantis took as a congressman.

Trump went so far as to say that DeSantis “is in desperate need of a personality transplant and to my knowledge they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!”

DeSantis is expected to announce his campaign during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk and investor David Sacks later Wednesday night. DeSantis is also expected to appear on Fox News with former Congressman Trey Gowdy, who served with DeSantis in the House. DeSantis’ Fox interview will air during “FOX News Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET.

Trump and his allies have been pursuing DeSantis for months, an attack that coincided with a notable drop in the Florida governor’s standing in early national polls.

DeSantis has mostly avoided direct criticism of Trump, though that should change as the race unfolds. A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The Governor of Florida told Piers Morgan he didn’t mind the former president’s nicknames because he had earned so much.

“I mean you can call me whatever you want, as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we were able to do in Florida, that’s put a lot of points on the board and really bring that state at the next level,” DeSantis said in March.

The reality is that for now the former president has a gigantic lead over the growing 2024 field. Many Republican voters also still have a favorable opinion of Trump, making it difficult to attack him without turning off potential voters whose a challenger would need to become the favorite.

