Blow to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry part ways with Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Iman Khan (left) and senior politician Fawad Chaudhry in this undated image. Twitter/@fawadchaudhry

In another major setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its vice president Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that he was parting ways with President Imran Khan following the May 9 riots.

I am separating (sic) from Imran Khan and resigning from the party position, he said in a tweet on Wednesday after the mass departure of party leaders following the May 9 vandalism.

Fawad, a politician from Jhelum, is an outspoken critic of the ruling leadership and a close associate of the PTI leader. He had also served as Minister of Information and Justice under his party’s government.

The main spokesman of the PTI referred to his previous statement in which he unequivocally condemned the violent protests on May 9 sparked by the arrest of party leader Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI stalwart’s decision came a week after he was released from police custody by order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and called the events of May 9 extremely shameful.

Pakistan exists because the Pakistani military exists and we have to design our policies with this viewpoint at the front, the veteran politician said in an interview with reporters outside the IHC after midnight on 17 may.

He was among thousands of workers and party leaders who have been arrested in the crackdown on the PTI since May 9 for the parties’ alleged involvement in the riots that left at least 8 people dead and dozens injured. others.

Since his release from prison, the outspoken leader of the former ruling party has kept a low profile and made no political statements.

Several party leaders and lawmakers, including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, among others, have publicly denounced the attacks on state facilities and announced their departure from the former party in power since the May 9 vandalism.

Mazari, a close associate of Imran Khan, announced a day earlier that she had decided to quit the party for the sake of her family.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Mazari the former federal minister like other outgoing leaders condemned the May 9 riots and added that she was the only mother of her children after the death of her husband . My children and my parents are 1684973893 my priority, she noted.

Tensions between Khan and the government have escalated following attacks on military installations, with the military and incumbent leaders promising to try violent protesters in military courts, a move that drew criticism from advocacy organizations Rights.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the federal government was considering imposing a ban on the PTI after receiving evidence that the parties’ supporters had carried out pre-planned and coordinated attacks on public properties. and military installations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1073548-fawad-chaudhry-parts-ways-with-imran-khan-takes-break-from-politics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos