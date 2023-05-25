It’s not Anthony Albanese’s job to cancel India’s prime minister





The art of diplomacy is finding common ground with nations that are not identical to yours. This does not mean abandoning your own values. It requires realism about your ability to shape the world around you and a strategy for achieving your goals. World leaders don’t like being lectured by their counterparts, and it can undermine important relationships for no gain. As Foreign Minister Penny Wong acknowledged: We live in a part of the world where most people do not share our views and values. If Modi is a tyrant, so are the overwhelming majority of world and Asia-Pacific leaders. An Indian Muslim boy holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship Change Bill. Credit: PA There are several disturbing trends in India, flaws often overlooked by Modis boosters. Modi came to power as a champion of Hindu nationalism and pursued policies that marginalized the country’s 200 million Muslim minorities. A 2019 law drew global criticism for offering a fast-track to citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and other religious minorities from neighboring countries, but excluding Muslims. In the same year, Modi diminished the power of India’s only Muslim-majority state by dividing it in two and stripping it of its special constitutional autonomy. The Indian government’s decision to block social media access to a critical BBC documentary on Modi before raiding the BBC’s Indian offices over alleged tax irregularities has dealt a blow to media freedom. Since Modi came to power in 2014, India has fallen from 27th to 46th place in The Economists Global Democracy Index and is classified as an imperfect democracy. This puts it in the same category as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Brazil, Greece and Italy. Only 23 nation states are classed as full democracies, making Australia a member of an exclusive club. Modimania officially hit Sydney on Tuesday night. Credit: James Brickwood India’s elections are always applauded for being free and fair, which puts it in an entirely different category from an authoritarian state like China (ranked 156th out of 167 nations in The Economists democracy index). And while Modis’ reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is regrettable, it should come as no surprise. India was a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War and has depended on Russian arms supplies since the 1950s. Loading No one should be shocked that India’s worldview remains different from Australia’s in many ways, even as mutual distrust of China and shared economic opportunities bring the nations together. Neither tyrant nor saint, Modi is hugely popular in India and is expected to stay in power for many years to come. It is the job of the Albanians to make the relationship work, while it is the role of civil society to denounce any democratic backsliding. Cut through the noise of federal politics with news, opinion and expert analysis from Jacqueline Maley. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter here.

