Trump and other GOP contenders react to DeSantis launch





As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially kicked off his long-awaited presidential campaign on Wednesday, he faced attacks of varying degrees from some of his rivals for the Republican nomination.

With frontrunner Donald Trump loudly attacking DeSantis for months, it was former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley who responded most forcefully among the rest of the field, posting a video mocking the governor. of Florida as a Trump copycat that mirrored the former president’s ways and mannerisms. political preferences.

“America deserves a choice, not an echo,” the ad read.

Haley’s attack, which began Tuesday night with a memo from his campaign to allies calling DeSantis “Trump without the charm,” was likely a preview of what’s to come from current and potential candidates hoping to hurt DeSantis as they jockey for the role of Trump’s main rival.

On Wednesday, several campaigns said little publicly about DeSantis. But of the campaign strategists who spoke to TIME, none were shy about pointing out what they saw as shortcomings in the Florida governor’s conservative credentials and leadership style.

DeSantis formally filed his candidacy for president with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday and posted a kickoff video on Twitter before taking part in a glitchy live Twitter interview with platform owner Elon Musk.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who rolled out a list of endorsements in New Hampshire, acknowledged the entry of a new challenger, while gently greeting him.

“Competition breeds strength,” he wrote in a tweet welcoming the governor to the race, as well as an appearance on Fox News highlighting his policy differences with DeSantis. In a different tweet, the entrepreneur suggested that DeSantis might support the recent government bailout of Silicon Valley Bank.

“Since its megadonor [David Sacks] was the most vocal supporter of this bailout [and] he is moderating Twitter spaces with Ron tonight he should ask,” Ramaswamy wrote. “A legitimate political question for a presidential candidate.”

After the technical difficulties of DeSantis’ highly publicized Twitter Spaces livestream, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER!” His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!” Other 2024 rivals also mocked DeSantis for livestream issues. President Joe Biden tweeted “This link works” along with a link to a page to donate to his campaign. The Republican Asa Hutchinson, a former governor of Arkansas who recently launched a 2024 campaign, tweeted a similar joke with a donation link.

Even before the glitchy livestream, Trump attacked DeSantis on Wednesday, using Truth Social to say, “Ron DeSanctus can’t win the general election (or get the nomination)” because of various votes he took in Congress, including including his support for a national sales tax. “He was, and is, a disciple of the horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too numerous to mention,” Trump wrote. “Furthermore, he is in desperate need of a personality transplant and as far as I know they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!

Haley is currently campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire and is expected to take part in a CNN town hall next month. Other candidates are also focusing on their own campaigns in early states, with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina officially launching his own candidacy earlier this week in his home state ahead of another trip to Iowa.

Write to Mini Racker at [email protected].

