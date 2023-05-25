Russia and China sign economic agreements despite Western criticism DW 24/05/2023





Russia and China have signed a number of economic deals amid Western criticism of ties between the two nations as the war in Ukraine drags on. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin traveled to China where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday. Xi told Mishustin that China and Russia would continue to offer each other “firm support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and strengthen their collaboration in multilateral arenas.” He added that the two countries should “push cooperation in various fields to a higher level” and “raise the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation.” In an earlier meeting with Li, Mishustin said “Russia-China relations are at an unprecedented level.” “They are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence on the international scene and the sensational pressure model of the collective West,” he said. added. What did the leaders sign? The two leaders signed several memorandums of understanding, including a pact to boost investment cooperation in trade services, an agreement on the export of agricultural products to China and an agreement on sports cooperation. Beijing is Moscow’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade hit a record $190 billion ($176 billion) last year, according to data from China Customs. Will China save the Russian economy? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video On Wednesday, Li pointed out that trade between the two countries has already reached 70 billion dollars this year. “This is an annual increase of more than 40%,” the prime minister said. “The scale of investment between the two countries is also continuously improving,” he said. “Large-scale strategic projects are progressing steadily.” China dismissed attempts by the West to tie its partnership with Russia to the war in Ukraine and stressed that ties between Moscow and Beijing do not violate international norms. “China is willing to work with Russia to implement joint cooperation between the two countries, and promoting pragmatic cooperation in various fields can bring it to a new level,” Li told the Prime Minister. Russian minister. zc, dvv/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/russia-china-sign-economic-deals-despite-criticism-from-west/a-65716182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos