Pakistan’s key aide Imran Khan quits amid standoff with army

By Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A key aide to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was quitting politics, dealing another blow to the former prime minister’s party as the clash with the army escalated. was intensifying.

The resignation of former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is the latest – and the most publicized – in a series of departures from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which the civilian government threatened on Wednesday with ‘to forbid.

“I have decided to take a break from politics so I have resigned from my party post and part ways with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said in a post on Twitter.

The former information minister spent days in detention after violent protests swept the country this month following Khan’s detention on corruption charges.

Chaudhry condemned the protests by Khan’s supporters, who attacked military installations, including army headquarters and government buildings.

Khan says the corruption allegations have been fabricated and his associates are being coerced out of the government and military in a move to dismantle his party ahead of elections due later this year.

He has been embroiled in a tussle with the military since he was removed from office last year in a parliamentary vote he says was orchestrated by the country’s top generals. The army denies this.

Khan is Pakistan’s most popular leader according to local polls, while the military is its most powerful institution, having directly led or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s 75-year history.

The confrontation has raised new fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

Chaudhry is the second former federal minister to leave Khan. On Tuesday, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari announced she was quitting politics, citing health concerns, after spending 12 days in detention.

Most of the main leaders of the PTI have been arrested. A number of former parliamentarians and mid-level leaders have left the party or politics altogether in the past few days.

Another key aide, former finance minister Asad Umar also announced on Wednesday, hours after his release, that he was stepping down as the party’s general secretary.

“PTI BAN”

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters on Wednesday that the government was considering banning the PTI for attacking “the very base of the state” and that this could not be tolerated.

A ban would likely further enrage Khan’s supporters and escalate the confrontation with the military establishment.

PTI party lawyer Ali Zafar said any such move would be challenged in court. He said an entire party cannot be blamed for acts committed by individuals.

Khan, 70, became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, although both sides denied it at the time. But he later fell out with the generals after being accused of trying to interfere with key security promotions.

After being ousted from power last year, Khan campaigned for a snap general election, rallying supporters across the country. But the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected calls for a poll ahead of schedule at the end of this year.

Khan said the corruption charges were fabricated to banish him from politics.

He was arrested on May 9 but was later released on bail.

In an address on Wednesday, Khan said he would form a negotiating committee that will offer to talk with state authorities to find a way out of the impasse.

He said that if that committee was satisfied that the issue could be resolved by retiring from politics or not holding a snap election, he would comply.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Gibran Peshimam in Karachi; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Toby Chopra, Robert Birsel, Conor Humphries, Sharon Singleton and David Gregorio)

