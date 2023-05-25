Politics
How many children does Boris Johnson have: Meet the former PM’s growing brood
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson revealed in May 2023 that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.
The 35-year-old environmental activist shared the news in an Instagram post today, excitedly revealing that the baby is due next month.
How many children does Boris Johnson have? Will he have other children? Who is his current wife Carrie Johnson?
Here’s everything you need to know about the former prime minister’s family.
Boris and Carrie Johnson pictured on holiday in Scotland with their son Wilfred in August 2020
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at the coronation of King Charles III
Boris Johnson pictured here with his mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl (centre) and daughter Lara Lettice (left) at the launch of his book ‘The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History’ in 2014
Boris Johnson’s son Milo Arthur, pictured here on a bike, is one of four from his marriage to Marina Wheeler
How many children does Boris Johnson have?
In 1987, Johnson first married Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio. The couple, who met at Oxford University, had no children together.
They will separate in 1993 and, just 12 days after their separation, Boris Johnson will marry his childhood sweetheart Marina Wheeler.
Lara Lettice Johnson Wheeler
Johnson had his first child, Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler – who attended Bedales School – which costs £33,000 a year – in Hampshire and went on to read Latin at the University of St Andrews.
She would later become an arts and fashion journalist, writing for publications such as British Vogue, The Spectator and Evening Standard.
Milo Johnson
Two years later, her first son, Milo, was born in 1995.
Milo went to Westminster School 27,000 a year and can speak Arabic, Russian and French, reports The Mirror. Cassia went to Highgate School – which costs 18,000 a year.
Cassia Johnson
Cassia Peaches is the second youngest of Johnson’s four children with Marina.
She attended Highgate School, located in North London, which charges a fee of 18,000 a year.
A keen writer like her father, Cassia was editor of Highgate School Cholmeleian alumni magazine.
Theodore Johnson
Theodore is the youngest of four children Mr Johnson had with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler.
Deciding to take action opposite to his father, who studied at Oxford, Theodore went to Cambridge University.
In August 2020, he reportedly wrote a play on Brexit which included the role he played in the UK’s departure from the European Union.
Stephanie Macintyre
His fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, was conceived with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and there have been hints that he fathered another child from an affair.
The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know he fathered a daughter in an adulterous affair when he was Mayor of London in 2009 – but also raised the possibility of a second baby.
Boris Johnson and Allegra Mostyn-Owen, pictured together in 1987. They divorced six years after having an affair
Cassia Peaches Johnson, pictured here, is Boris’ third child from his relationship with Ms Wheeler
Boris’ fourth child with Ms Wheeler, Theodore Apollo Johnson, was born in 1999
The former prime minister is known to have had a child with arts consultant Helen Macintyre (pictured) in 2009
After losing his bid for an injunction over reports of his existence that had become public, the judgment suggested he could have had two children as a result of the affair with Ms Macintyre.
He said: “What was important is that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children twice.”
After 25 years of marriage, Johnson and Wheeler separated in 2018, before officially divorcing in 2020.
After her split from Wheeler, Johnson began a relationship with Carrie Symonds, the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds.
On May 29, 2021, the couple married in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, making Boris Johnson the first Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.
Wilfrid Johnson
Born on April 29, 2020, Wilfred is the first child of Boris and Carrie Johnson.
He was named after Mr Johnson’s grandfather, while his first middle name, Lawrie, was chosen as it is the name of Carrie’s grandfather.
Wilfried’s other middle name, Nicholas, was chosen in tribute to the NHS doctors who saved Mr Johnson’s life when he was hospitalized with coronavirus.
Romy Johnson
The couple’s youngest child, Romy, was born on December 9, 2021. Her full name, Romy Iris Charlotte, was later explained by Carrie in an Instagram post after the birth of her daughter.
She said: “Romy after my aunt, Rosemary.
‘Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow,
‘Charlotte after Boris’ late mum who we miss so much.’ Now they are expecting a third child together.
Carrie Johnson made the surprise announcement that the couple were expecting another child on Instagram. “New team member coming in a few weeks,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of three-year-old Wilf and one-year-old Romy.
Petronella Wyatt, Boris’ dynamic assistant when he was editor of The Spectator at the time, nicknamed the ‘Sextator’ due to the many affairs between the staff, including her relationship with Boris. Photographed together at the Spectator Magazine Summer Party in 2006
Boris is claimed to have had affairs with Anna Fazackerley (left) and Jennifer Arcuri (right) during his marriage to Ms Wheeler
Boris has also had a number of other romance rumors over the years.
It was reported in 2004 that he was having an affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt who became pregnant and had an abortion.
He was sacked from the Tory bench over this matter. In 2006, the News of the World reported that Mr Johnson had had an affair with journalist Anna Fazackerley.
In a March 2021 interview with the Sunday Mirror, US tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri said she had been involved in an affair with the former Prime Minister between 2012 and 2016.
In September 2021, after years of obfuscation, Johnson said he had six children at the time, denying the existence of any other illegitimate children.
|
