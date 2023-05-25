Indeed, the government does not always agree with the Constitutional Court





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said government does not always agree with views constitutional Court (MK) when deciding questions of legal examination. However, the government still accepts and implements the existing decision. “Indeed, the government does not always agree with the MP’s point of view. But the government always accepts, respects and implements the MP’s decision,” he said. Jokowi while delivering an online speech at the special plenary session of the Constitutional Court as part of the 2022 report on Wednesday (24/5/2023). “The government believes that the life of our nation will be well organized if it is organized on the basis of the constitution,” he continued. Also Read: Anwar Usman: Constitutional Court Prepared for 2024 Simultaneous Elections Therefore, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the constitutional judges who have worked hard to uphold constitutional justice which is a key element of democracy, human rights and legal certainty. In addition, the Head of State asked the Constitutional Court to prepare to deal with the litigation of the general elections (elections) within the framework of the Simultaneous Elections of 2024. “Our constitutional calendar this year and next year will enter the political year. We really hope that the Constitutional Court will make thorough preparations so that it can become a fair arbiter for those in dispute,” Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi urges MK to prepare to handle 2024 election disputes The disputes referred to, Jokowi said, include disputes over legislative elections (pileg), disputes over presidential elections (pilpres) and disputes over elections of regional leaders (pilkada). Apart from this, the President also highlighted the issue of the quality of the decisions of the Constitutional Court, which will certainly show the speed with which the decisions are issued. “The justice that has been delayed for too long is injustice itself. We must do our best to make the 2024 concurrent elections a place to prove the quality of Indonesian democracy,” Jokowi said. “At the same time, choosing trustworthy leaders to achieve national and state goals. I believe that the Constitutional Court has and will continue to work hard to safeguard the constitution and protect democracy in order to provide a better life for all Indonesians. “, added the leader. of state.

