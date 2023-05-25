Politics
GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Pitch Report and Weather Forecast
Hardik Pandya’s reigning champions GT head into the game after their fifth loss of the season, while Rohit Sharma-led MI have picked up their ninth victory of the campaign. GT won 10 out of 15, while MI won 9 out of 15.
GT will be keen to bounce back from the 15-point loss to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifying 1, which took place on Tuesday May 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, where MI sealed an 81-point win over Super Kings. Lucknow Giants. Wednesday (May 24).
Now, the two teams will face each other for the third time this season and for the second time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host its eighth game of the season. GT have won five and lost three so far at home.
GT opened their season with a 6 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home but suffered a couple of 3 wicket defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals before a 55 run win over Mumbai Indians.
The defending champions, however, suffered another 5-point loss to Delhi Capitals in a low-score thriller at home before bouncing back against Lucknow Super Giants by 56 points followed by a 34-point victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent home installation.
Ahead of the GT vs MI 2023 Qualifier 2 meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the field report and the weather forecast for the day as some parts of the country received summer showers.
Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26
A sunny day with a maximum temperature of 40oh C should improve a little during game hours with a maximum temperature of 35oh C. There is no chance of rain. So the weather is unlikely to be a spoiler in Friday’s Qualifying Game 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report
Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The average first batting score at the IPL at the venue is 168 and second at batting is 155. As of 2023, however, the average first batting score is 187.
Of the six matches held at the venue in the 2023 season, the pursuit teams won three times, while the defense team also won three matches. The venue has seen high-scoring contests as well as low-scoring thrillers.
GT chased a 179 goal set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR completed a 205 chase against GT, followed by RR completing a 178 chase. However, GT defended 207 against MI, who could only reach 152.
In Game 5 GT struggled to chase a meager 131 against DC, but in the next game the hosts scored the highest tally at the venue setting a target of 228 for LSG and then limited the visitors at 171. In Game 7, GT defended 188 against SRH.
According to the site’s history, chase teams had the most success, as teams beating second won the most chances. So the captain winning the toss won’t hesitate to play first, but with the last four games ending in favor of the team beating first, the skipper may think twice.
-
IPL 2023 Eliminator Highlights: Madhwal ‘Engineers’ LSG Elimination Brings MI Closer To Top Clash
IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal Produces Best Bowling Figures in IPL Playoffs; Records Galore As MI Enter Qualifier 2
Who won the IPL match LSG against MI yesterday; Yesterday TATA IPL Eliminator Score May 24
LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator: Full Awards List, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats & Records
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: ‘Action speaks louder than words’ – Naveen-ul-Haq rules Twitter with Rohit and SKY scalps
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma’s poor playoff form continues
IPL 2023: There is no role for the anchor in T20 cricket, says MI captain Rohit Sharma
IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh thinks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will soon open for Team India
IPL 2023: JioCinema Creates World Viewership Record in Qualifier 1 Between CSK and GT
