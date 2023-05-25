Trump lawyers ask to meet with AG Garland over ‘unfair treatment’: ‘Injustice continues’





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, claiming Trump is being treated unfairly.

Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to Garland on Tuesday.

“We are representing Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Office of Special Counsel. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is treated unfairly,” reads the letter. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been the subject of a baseless investigation in such an outrageous and unlawful manner. We request a meeting at the earliest opportunity to discuss the continuing injustice perpetrated by your special counsel and his prosecutors.”

The letter comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith struggles to wrap up his investigation into Trump’s classified documents case over the past few weeks, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH WORKS TO CONCLUDE INVESTIGATION INTO CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES: SOURCE

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, claiming Trump is being treated unfairly. (SECIL Law)

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 3, 2023 in New York City. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

It’s unclear when Smith will announce what came out of the investigation or if he plans to prosecute Trump.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel to the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in November 2022 after the FBI searched for missing classified documents during a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on August 8, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the Department of Justice on November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Justice Department declined to comment on the letter when reached by Fox News.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Bret Baier is Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor, as well as the anchor and editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier.” He is the author of four presidential biographies, which address the critical issues of our time. His fifth biography, To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Convention that Saved the American Experiment, will be published in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-attorneys-request-meeting-ag-garland-unfair-treatment-ongoing-injustice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos